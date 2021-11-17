Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: गुरुग्राम में डेंगू के मामले बढ़े, अब तक कुल 293 लोग हुए बीमार

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 17, 2021 10:42 PM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update: गुरुग्राम में 2 अन्य लोगों के डेंगू पॉजिटिव आने के बाद यहां कुल मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 293 हो गई है। डेंगू से किसी की मौत नहीं हुई है।
  • विशेषज्ञ दावा कर रहे हैं कि तापमान में गिरावट आने के बाद इस महीने के अंत में डेंगू के मामलों में कमी आ सकती है।
  • जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा किए गए जांच में 63 संदिग्ध मामलों में से मंगलवार को सिर्फ दो लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए।
  • जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी डॉ. सुधा गर्ग का कहना है कि जिले में अक्टूबर के अंत तक प्रत्येक दिन डेंगू के 7-8 मरीज मिलते थे, वहीं नवंबर में दिवाली के बाद से लगातार संख्या में कमी आ रही है।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अब तक 5,113 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच की जा चुकी है, जिनमें से सिर्फ 293 मरीज ही पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।
  • फिलहाल, गुरुग्राम के सिविल हॉस्पिटल के डेंगू वार्ड में सिर्फ 12 मरीज ही भर्ती हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

