Dengue India Live Update: मेरठ में डेंगू के 12 नए मरीज मिले, कुल मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर हुई 1550

पानीपत में डेंगू का कहर जारी, एनएस-वन टेस्ट किट भी हुई खत्म

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 16, 2021 6:14 PM IST

  • उत्तर प्रदेश के शहर मेरठ में डेंगू के 12 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इसके बाद यहां कुल डेंगू के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 1550 हो गई है।
  • हालांकि, डेंगू के 1330 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर जा चुके हैं।
  • फिलहाल, शहर में 220 एक्टिव केसेस हैं, जिनमें 53 मरीजों का हॉस्पिटल में इलाज चल रहा है।
  • लगभग 167 डेंगू के मरीजों का इलाज घर पर होम आइसोलेशन में हो रहा है।
  • कंकरखेड़ा, खरखौदा, पल्हेड़ा, कैंट, जानी से नए मरीज मिले हैं। शहरी इलाके में कुल 829 और ग्रामीण इलाके में 721 डेंगू के मरीज मिले हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

