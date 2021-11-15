Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: दिल्ली में डेंगू के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ मामले दर्ज, अब तक 5277 मामलों की पुष्टि

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 15, 2021 3:37 PM IST

  • राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में डेंगू के इस बार रिकार्ड तोड़ मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं।
  • सोमवार को जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, इस वर्ष डेंगू के 5277 मामले सामने आए हैं।
  • वहीं एक सप्ताह में 2569 डेंगू के मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। डेंगू के आंकड़ों की बात की जाए तो इस बार सबसे ज्यादा मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं।
  • वर्ष 2020 में कुल 1072 मामले दर्ज किए गए थे, वहीं 2019 में 2036, 2018 में 2798, 2017 में 4726 और 2016 में 4431 मामलों की पुष्टि हुई थी।

