Dengue India Live Update: बिहार के पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में मिले डेंगू के 8 नये मरीज

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 14, 2021 2:17 PM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update: बिहार की राजधानी पटना में डेंगू के मामलों की संख्या में कोई कमी नहीं देखी जा रही है। जिले में रोज़ाना कम से कम डेंगू के 2 मामले ज़रूर सामने आ रहे हैं।
  • शनिवार को पटना शहर में डेंगू के 8 नये मामले सामने आए हैं।
  • ये सभी मरीज पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में पाए गए। जिनमें से 6 लोग पटना से हैं और 2 राज्य के अन्य हिस्सों से हैं।
  • मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 27 सैम्पल्स में से 8 लोगों को डेंगू संक्रमित पाया गया है। इन नये केसेस को जोड़कर अब पटना शहर में डेंगू मरीजों की कुल संख्या 230 हो गयी है।

लाइव अपडेट

