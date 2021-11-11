Sign In
  • हिंदी

Select Language

live

Dengue India Live Update: राजस्थान में डेंगू से अब तक 50 की मौत, नए वेरिएंट ने मचाया कहर

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 11, 2021 3:40 PM IST

  • राजस्थान में डेंगू का कहर थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, डेंगू का नया वेरीएंट अब आंतक मचा रहा है।
  • रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस साल राजस्थान के सबसे बड़े सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल में अब तक 605 लोग डेंगू पॉजिटिव पाये गए हैं।
  • वहीं अब तक डेंगू के शिकार 50 लोगों की मौत (Death) हो चुकी है, जिनमें डेंगू से 13 लोगों की मौत तो नवंबर में ही हुई है।
  • बरसों बाद नवंबर माह में भी मौसमी बीमारियों के मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं।
  • हालात यह हैं कि डेंगू समेत मौसमी बीमारियों के मरीजों में गंभीर मामलों की संख्या ज्यादा है।

लाइव अपडेट

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on