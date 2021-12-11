Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज जिले में मिला डेंगू का 1 केस, 10 दिनों बाद सामने आया यह मामला

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : December 11, 2021 11:35 PM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update:उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज जिले में डेंगू का एक मामला सामने आया है। हालांकि, 10 दिनों बाद इस 1 मामले के मिलने की पुष्टि की गयी है।
  • इस नये केस के सामने आने के बाद जिले में डेंगू के कुल मामलों की संख्या 1214 तक पहुंच गया है।
  • सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार, अक्टूबर महीने में कन्नौज जिले  में डेंगू के कुल 1214 मरीज मिले थे।  वहीं नबंवर में लगातार मामलों में उतार चढ़ाव देखा।
  • मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, अब तक डेंगू से पीड़ित 1273 लोग पूरी तरह ठीक हो चुके हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

