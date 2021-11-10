Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: राजस्थान में अब मोबाइल सेल्फी से कंट्रोल होगा डेंगू का डंक, जानें नए दिशा-निर्देश

दिल्ली में डेंगू के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ मामले दर्ज, अब तक 5277 मामलों की पुष्टि

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 10, 2021 5:01 PM IST

  • राजस्थान में डेंगू के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच अब सरकार ने इस घातक रोग पर लगाम लगाने के लिए फील्ड अधिकारियों और सर्वे दल को खास निर्देश जारी किए है।
  • नए दिशा-निर्देशों के मुताबिक, अब डेंगू पॉजिटिव मरीजों के घर पर सर्विलांस के दौरान सर्वे दलों को सेल्फी खींचकर भेजनी होगी।
  • इसके अलावा पॉजिटिव मरीजों के रजिस्टर्ड नंबर पर रैंडम फोन कर फीडबैक लेना होगा।
  • इसके साथ ही अधिकारियों को सर्वे दलों की एक्टिविटी के बारे में फीडबैक लेने के भी निर्देश दिए गए है।
  • बता दें कि अक्टूबर की शुरुआत के साथ ही राजस्थान में डेंगू के मामले बढ़ गए हैं।
  • राज्य में अब तक रिकॉर्ड 12 हजार 652 डेंगू के मामले दर्ज किए जा चुके है और 28 मौतें दर्ज की जा चुकी है।

