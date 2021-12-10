Sign In
Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश के पीलीभीत में डेंगू के 31 नये मामले

हिसार में रविवार को डेंगू से राहत, नहीं मिला एक भी मामला

Dengue India Live Updates : देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़ें डेंगू रोग से जुड़ी अपडेट्स और महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां।

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : December 10, 2021 9:38 AM IST

  • Dengue India Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश के पीलीभीत में डेंगू के 31 नये मामले मिले हैं।
  • इन मामलों का पता स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा लिए गए सैम्पल्स की जांच से चला है।
  •  ये सैम्पल्स कुछ दिन पहले लिए गए थे जब 55 लोगों के सैम्पल जांच के लिए भेजे गए थे।
  • गुरुवार को हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की रिपोर्ट में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ कि 55 में से 31 लोग डेंगू पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

