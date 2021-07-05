  • हिंदी
Coronavirus Updates in India : आगरा में बीते 100 दिन से कोरोना का कोई नया मामला नहीं, प्रतिबंधों में दी जा रही ढील

Coronavirus Updates in India: कोविड-19 इंफेक्शन से जुड़ी ताजा जानकारी और लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए हमसें जुड़ें।

Written by Jitendra Gupta | Published : July 5, 2021 9:08 AM IST

  • कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर का कहर अब थमता जा रहा है। इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा में बीते 100 दिन से कोरोना का एक भी नया मामला सामने नहीं आया है।
  • खबर के मुताबिक, ताजनगरी आगरा से अच्छी खबर सामने आ रही है। आगरा में बीते 100 दिनों से कोविड-19 का एक भी नया मामला सामने नहीं आया है। कोविड के कारण परेशानी का सबब बना चिकित्सा बुनियादी ढांचे में भी काफी सुधार देखने को मिला है।
  • बता दें कि बीते कुए देशों से आगरा में सिर्फ दो या तीन मामले ही देखने को मिले हैं।
  • अधिकारियों के अनुसार, आगरा में मार्च 2020 से अब तक कुल मामलों की संख्या 25,709 रही है, जिसमें से मरने वालों की कुल संख्या 453 है।
  • आगरा में फिलहाल सिर्फ एक्टिव केस की संख्या 63 है। ताजनगरी में अभी तक 11,95,181 नमूनों का टेस्ट किया जा चुका है और रिकवरी रेट 97.99 फीसदी है।
  • आगरा में कम होते मामलों को देखते हुए जीवन धीरे-धीरे सामान्य हो रहा है और प्रतिबंध हटा दिए गए हैं।

