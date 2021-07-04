  • हिंदी
Coronavirus Updates in India: दिल्ली में कोरोना के 86 नए मामले, 5 की मौत

Coronavirus Updates in India: कोविड-19 इंफेक्शन से जुड़ी ताजा जानकारी और लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए हमसें जुड़ें।

Written by Sadhna Tiwari | Published : July 4, 2021 9:17 AM IST

  • Coronavirus Updates in India: दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा शनिवार को जारी दैनिक स्वास्थ्य बुलेटिन के अनुसार, राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना 86 नए मामले सामने आए और पांच लोगों की मौत हुई है। बुलेटिन में कहा गया है कि दैनिक कोविड सकारात्मकता दर 0.11 प्रतिशत रही।
  • पिछले 24 घंटों में कुल 106 व्यक्ति इस बीमारी से उबर चुके हैं, जिससे राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में ठीक होने वालों की कुल संख्या 14,08,456 हो गई है।
  • शनिवार को रिपोर्ट की गई नवीनतम मौतों के साथ, दिल्ली में कुल मिलाकर कोविड से मरने वालों की संखअया 24,989 पर पहुंच गई है।
  • पिछले 24 घंटों में कुल 76,619 कोविड टेस्ट किया गया, जिनमें आरटी-पीसीआर के माध्यम से 54,103 और रैपिड एंटीजन विधि के माध्यम से 22,516 टेस्ट शामिल हैं।

