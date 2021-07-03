  • हिंदी
  • 100

Select Language

Advertisement

Lockdown In Goa: गोवा में 12 जुलाई तक फिर बढ़ा लॉकडाउन, लेकिन सैलून और स्‍टेडियम खुलेंगे

Coronavirus Updates in India: कोविड-19 इंफेक्शन से जुड़ी ताजा जानकारी और लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए हमसें जुड़ें।

Written by Rashmi Upadhyay | Published : July 3, 2021 9:06 AM IST

  • कोरोनावायरस के मद्देनजर गोवा सरकार ने 12 जुलाई तक लॉकडाउन को फिर से बढ़ा दिया है।
  • गोवा में लॉकडाउन के दौरान आउटडोर स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स, स्टेडियम और सैलून खुलेंगे।
  • मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत ने ट्वीट किया, राज्य स्तरीय कर्फ्यू को 12 जुलाई, सुबह 7 बजे तक बढ़ाया जाएगा। दुकानें सुबह 7 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक खुली रह सकती हैं। सैलून और आउटडोर स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स/स्टेडियम भी खुल सकते हैं।
  • राज्य में कोविड -19 संक्रमण और मौतों की वृद्धि के मद्देनजर पहली बार कर्फ्यू 9 मई को लगाया गया था, और इसे समय-समय पर छह मौकों पर बढ़ाया गया था।

Stay Tuned to TheHealthSite for the latest scoop updates

Join us on