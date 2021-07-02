  • हिंदी
Coronavirus Live Updates: राज्यों को इस महीने 12 करोड़ कोविड वैक्सीन आवंटन की योजना

Coronavirus Updates in India: कोविड-19 इंफेक्शन से जुड़ी ताजा जानकारी और लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए हमसें जुड़ें।

Written by Sadhna Tiwari | Published : July 2, 2021 8:38 AM IST

  • Coronavirus Live Updates:भारत सरकार ने इस महीने 37 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में 18 साल से अधिक उम्र के लोगों को कवर करने वाले कोविड-19 टीकों की 12 करोड़ खुराक उपलब्ध कराने की योजना बनाई है।
  •  केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने घोषणा की कि राज्यों को जुलाई के लिए कोविड-19 वैक्सीन आपूर्ति के बारे में पहले ही सूचित कर दिया गया है।
  • अस्पतालों को  15 दिन पहले ही सूचित कर दिया गया था और दैनिक स्तर पर की जानेवाली सप्लाई के बारे में भी उन्हें विवरण  दिया गया था।

