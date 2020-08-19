If you’re having headaches quite often these days, you may not be alone dealing with the problem. The stressful environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic can make a person’s head hurt. We say so because stress is a common trigger of headaches, especially tension-type headaches and migraine. This means managing your stress can help keep headaches at bay. First let’s understand the connection between stress and headaches. When you’re stressed, your brain releases certain chemicals to combat the situation. Known as the "flight or fight" response, this process can cause vascular (blood vessel) changes that trigger migraine headaches. Build-up of emotions such as anxiety, worry, excitement, and fatigue can increase muscle and worsen your pain. Most headaches are nothing to worry about and they usually go away by themselves or after taking a painkiller. However, if headaches disrupt your daily activities, work or personal life, see a doctor. It may be due to some other reasons, perhaps a medical condition that needs prompt treatment. Seek emergency care if your headache is sudden and severe, follows a head injury, fall or bump And if it gets worse despite rest and taking over-the-counter pain medication. Also, watch out for the accompanying signs and symptoms such as – fever, stiff neck, rash, confusion, seizure, double vision, weakness, numbness or difficulty speaking. These signs and symptoms may indicate a serious medical condition. For common headaches caused by dehydration, lack of sleep, fatigue, constipation, weather changes, etc. These natural remedies may help relive the pain.