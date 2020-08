View this post on Instagram

Modak and why you must eat it – Devotee – because it is Bappa’s favourite Constipated – because the ghee rebuilds the intestinal mucus lining and allows for smooth elimination of toxins Blood pressure – Medium chain tri-glycerides in the coconut have a heart protecting and BP reducing effect Cholesterol – the plant sterols found in coconut and the dry fruit stuffing helps reduce the LDL and improves HDL levels Diabetic – The rice, coconut, jaggery steamed cooked and eaten with ghee is medium to low on glycemic index and completely SAFE, actually beneficial for a steady blood sugar response Arthritis – The butyric acid found in ghee is a traditional therapy for reducing inflammation in every tissue of the body, more specifically in the joints PCOD – The rice flour helps in stabilizing blood sugars and the Vit B1 found in rice helps reduce PMS and sugar craving Thyroid – Celebrated as an anti-ageing mixture, this is one delicacy that your thyroid gland will thank you for Trying to lose weight – Medium to low on glycemic index, full of good fat, nutritionally there is just no reason for you to avoid it. In scriptures celebrated as a food for virya – means both vigor in the body and stability in the mind. Ganapati Bappa Moraya!! P.S – The post is from 2015 but worth reiterating every year. This year my mami @magniranade has added some kesar to the modaks. P.S 2 – Also, Michhami Dukkadam to everyone 🙏.