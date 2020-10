Also Read - त्योहारों से पहले आगरा में सख्त किए जाएंगे कोविड-19 के नियम

View this post on Instagram

Also Read - दशहरा, दिवाली में बढ़ सकता है कोरोना का खतरा, 36% भारतीय त्योहारों में शामिल होने को तैयार

Acidity/ Headache/ bloating Most common reasons – Overeating/ Drinking alcohol/ Overcompensating by detox or exercise What to do? 1. Overeating – – Drink enough water through the day – Sit down and eat at one place – Pick any 3 items for main course – Pick one dessert which is freshly made and enjoy it. 2. Drinking alcohol – – Know that any kind of alcohol is equally harmful – If you must drink, then eat first and drink later – Have a glass of water in between two drinks 3. Overcompensating next day – – Don’t under-eat or fast or over-exercise to reduce your guilt – Get back to a normal routine the next day – Start your day with a glass of water and a banana (headache) or gulkand (acidity/bloating). – Do 30 mins of exercise but at a lower intensity