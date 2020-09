Also Read - Monsoon Diet Tips : मानसून सीजन में खाएं ये 4 हेल्दी फूड, नहीं होगा मानसून डिजीज

Ambadi – the stomach soother. If you have lived in India or have Indian roots you may have heard your grandmother caution against eating green, leafy vegetables during the monsoon. Ayurveda, also teaches us that eating should be tweaked according to the season. And that one should not eat what will disturb one’s personal constitution or even the universe at large. It is based on the belief that what is harmful to the pinda (person) also harms the brahmanda (the entire creation). During the rains, green, leafy veggies are a breeding ground for micro-organisms, making not just them but even the meat of the livestock that feeds on them unsafe for human consumption. The exception to this rule are a few local greens, the queen of which is Ambadi. The green-leaved, red-stemmed ambadi belongs to the hibiscus family of plants, taller than the other greens and more acidic (which is why it is not affected by the micro-organisms during monsoons). It’s a wild and uncultivated vegetable, eaten all over the country and known by many different names. Ambadi is its Marathi name; in Telugu it is called gongura and famously turned into a delicious pickle; in English it is known as the roselle plant. Whatever its name, it is one of our most extraordinary plants. Ambadi is the tribal woman’s source of folic acid and iron. Easy to cook and digest, it is also without the side effects of constipation that come with an iron pill. Most important, it is high in slowly digestible starch, making it an excellent vegetable to sustain and nurture the gut ecosystem. The rains come with their share of stomach infections and this invariably leads to loss of good bacteria from the system. Now how wonderful is the traditional food system which encourages diversity even in the greens you eat? P. S. Always eaten with roti/bhakri made of makai, jowar, ragi, etc, and these food combos make for low glycemic index meals. Check out the recipe of Ambadi sabzi on my mother’s instagram page here – @rekhadiwekar Extract from my book #IndianSuperfoods