FSSAI ने भी कहा बहुत फायदेमंद है प्लांट बेस्ड डाइट लेना, जानें क्या होती है ये डाइट और क्या हैं इसके फायदेBitter is actually better - Bitter foods promote natural cleansing, aid in digestion, improve energy and endurance. For years, bitter foods have been embraced in different cultures for their healing and health-promoting properties. Also, most of the diets we eat already predominantly sweet, it might also be good to introduce some bitter foods on your plate. So, here are 5 bitter foods that you can add in your grocery list next time.