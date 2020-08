View this post on Instagram

I support Janta Curfew! Meanwhile fitness and motivation I Pursue! I sincerely urge this to become a worldview Stay Fit Stay Safe Stay Home ☮️ Tabata Workout 20 seconds of- 1. Burpees 2. Squat Jumps 3. Mountain climbers 4. Reverse Lunges 5. Shoulder taps in high plank 6. Jumping jacks 7. 2 reverse lunges and 1 squat jump 8. Burpees again @pumaindia