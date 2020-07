Also Read - प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद भी दिखना है खूबसूरत, तो अपनाएं ये ब्यूटी टिप्स

View this post on Instagram

Also Read - Skin Care Tips: डार्क अंडरआर्म्स से मिलेगा छुटकारा शहद और नींबू से, इन 3 तरीकों से करें इस्तेमाल

@reneebyaashka HOMEMADE CHARCOAL PEEL OFF MASK! Let’s get rid of blackheads and whiteheads without squeezing them out. Remove your TAN too DO IT AT HOME! DO IT YOURSELF! Things you will need: 1) Activated Charcoal powder or tablet (easily available online) 🖤🖤🖤 2) Unflavoured Gelatin (available online) 3) Rose water 🌹 💦 What to do with ingredients Step 1. Combine gelatin and activated charcoal in a bowl Step 2. Add warm distilled water and rose water, mix well Option ( you can put the mix in a microwave oven for 10 seconds to avoid clumps) How to: Must test a small patch of skin #ALWAYS Clean and dry your face before applying this homemade face mask. You can also place a warm towel over your face to open up your pores or use steam if available Using your finger tip, apply a thin coat of the mask all over your face, avoiding the eyes and brows. Apply another layer or two to thicken the mask. You can use the mask only on your T-zone to remove blackheads from the nose. Let the mask dry completely. It can take a while, so be patient, while the mask pulls the grime out of your pores. Once it’s dry, peel off the mask in an upward direction. Don’t struggle with the tiny bits of mask still holding onto your skin. You can wash them off with warm water. Apply a toner and then follow with a moisturizer to keep the skin nourished. Do it once a week! Activated charcoal is a toxin-fighting powerhouse! Activated charcoal absorbs toxins and build-up on the skin and helps to naturally detoxify. Gelatin helps to nourish the skin and helps acts as a binder in this recipe to draw out impurities. It’s the key ingredient that makes this mask peel off. You can use it on your hands too, this black magic potion will take care of the Tan as well!! NO MORE BLACKHEADS… DIY AND SHARE YOUR REVIEWS.. #doityourself #diy #charcoalmask #activatedcharcoal #gelatinmask #reneebyaashkagoradia @reneebyaashka @reneebyaashka @reneebyaashka PS : If any of your followers are vegan or against using gelatine, you could also use Agar, which is made from seaweed and a vegan alternative 😘😘 @khandiz thank you!