A good sister is the one who offers her brother good advice even though she knows that there is a good chance that he will reject it. A good brother is the one who puts the good advice to good use inspite of himself. When @chhavi2701 from my team told her brother to mix a little aliv seeds (Halim) in his cup of milk in the night to fix his hair loss problem, a miracle happened. He actually listened to her and then thanks to just consistency, his hair grew back. Just like that. Moral of the story – always listen to your sister. #Rakshabandhan P.S – Soak a small quantity (5-10) of Aliv seeds in water for about 8 hours. Add this to the milk before bedtime. Will work for all age groups and genders. More details about Aliv in my book #IndianSuperfoods. Can also have an Aliv laddoo as a mid-meal. Recipe on my mother’s insta page @rekhadiwekar