Tara Sutaria - Veer Pahariya Breakup After Viral AP Dhillon Concert: Expert Explains How Social Media Strain Relationships

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Breakup: The duo have reportedly parted ways after the viral AP Dhillon concert. Read to know what experts say about the effects of social media on our daily life.

Tara Sutaria - Veer Pahariya Breakup After AP Dhillon Concert Video Goes Viral: How Social Media Strain Relationships

Tara Sutaria - Veer Pahariya Breakup: Bollywood's most-loved couple, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, have reportedly decided to part ways. The news of their breakup comes days after the duo were pulled into controversies during the AP Dhillon concert, placing both individuals in the public eye.

The couple showed public support for one another in the aftermath of this incident, but they now media reports have now suggested that the duo appear to have ended their relationship.

What exactly triggered the controversy? During one of the singer-rapper's Mumbai concerts, Tara joined him on stage for a performance. A clip from the show showed AP Dhillon hugging the actress and giving her a peck on the cheek, while Tara appeared hesitant to some viewers. What further fueled speculation was Veer Pahariya's reaction, as he was spotted watching the performance from the audience. The brief visuals quickly went viral, with social media users dissecting Veer's expressions and labelling him as 'uncomfortable'.

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Breakup: How Social Media Strains Relationships - Expert Explains

Although neither Sutaria nor Pahariya has made an official statement regarding the reason for their split. The couple's relationship had become a talking point, especially after their united front during the controversy, which further fuelled speculation about their bond and its subsequent dissolution.

A decision that was supposed to be personal and private is now open for everyone to discuss and dissect. This not only affects the mental well-being of the couple but also strains their relationship, which could have the potential to be resolved.

The Dark Side of Social Media That Nobody Talks About

While social media helps us stay connected with our friends and family members, it also comes with some negative affects. Experts warn that excessive use of social media can strain relationships. From misunderstandings to trust issues, social media has a profound impact on emotional well-being and intimacy.

You may like to read

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Druti Sharma, Psychology and Councillor, Mumbai, said, "Experts emphasize that social media-induced stress can affect mental health, increasing anxiety, depression, and feelings of loneliness. This, in turn, impacts how partners connect and empathize with each other. Healthy digital habits are crucial to maintaining emotional balance".

How Support And Understanding Help Cure Strained Relationships?

Just a few weeks ago, the couple made headlines for an entirely different reason. Tara and Veer addressed viral clips from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, where Tara shared a friendly on-stage moment with the singer. Social media users dissected Veer's reaction in the audience, interpreting it as discomfort. Putting the rumours to rest, Tara took to Instagram to call out "false narratives" and "paid PR," insisting that love and truth always prevail. Veer also clarified that the circulating video had been selectively edited.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.