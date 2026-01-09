New Love Story Coming? Did Ellyse Perry Propose To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26? The Truth will Leave You Shocked

Viral social media claims suggest Ellyse Perry proposed to Babar Azam during the BBL 2025-26, sparking rumors of a new love story but the shocking truth is something else and there's no real proposal or relationship between the two cricket stars.

Recently, there was a rumour going around about social media when Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry offered to the Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the BBL 2025-26 season. The images and captions about the virus were quickly becoming the subject of curiosity, excitement, and intense speculation among the fans of the game of cricket around the world. Nevertheless, after the buzz died down, the reality of the viral report proved to be far otherwise of what was being discussed.

The scandal arose after some photos were leaked online, in which Ellyse Perry appears to propose to Babar Azam in one of the Big Bash League matches. These photos went viral on the networks such as X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, with most users thinking that the images are genuine. Hashtags in the names of both cricketers began to trend, and the story of a new love tale in the world of cricket was generated.

Ellyse Perry And Babar Azam Proposal: Real Story About The Viral Images

On further examination, it turned out that the viral images were fake. According to the confirmation of fact-checkers and digital experts, the content of the images was both AI-generated and digitally manipulated. Elllyse Perry is not in any way suggested to have offered to marry Babar Azam or any of the players have made any comments to substantiate this.Both cricketers are also not distracted by their professional lives, and the tale is simply an internet hoax.

Nowadays, with the emergence of artificial intelligence and sophisticated editing software, it is easier than ever to produce hyper realistic false images. Such content reaches its peak speed when there are popular celebrities because fans are more interested and emotionally involved.A lot of the users post such contents unverified and misinformation spreads.Here's the post that is going viral

Watch The Post Here:

Ellyse Perry And Babar Azam Proposal: Psychological Effects Of Fake Images

The pressure on mental health by fake viral content is one of the key elements that are overlooked. Public persons may be drained of emotion upon being dragged into false relationship rumours.

Such lies may result in anxiety, stress, loss of privacy and living under the microscope.

It might simply make the celebrities powerless because their personal life is being talked about and evaluated with the help of a false image.

In the long run, such cyberbullying may have a devastating impact on psychological health and career concentration.

This episode shows the significance of good digital behaviour.

Users should be able to authenticate sensational information via trusted sources before disseminating such information.

Publication of fake news not only ruins reputation but also influences other users to go ahead and post such content.

The argument that Ellyse Perry offered to Babar Azam in BBL 2025-26 is an outright lie. The viral images are man-made through AI, and there is no love affair between the two cricketing stars. Although the rumours mentioned above might appear to be amusing, they serve as a reminder of a very serious problem the ease with which misinformation can be presented, and that can damage people both mentally and emotionally. In today's era, where it is easy to create AI images, it is being misused and might be hurting someone's sentiments, and with this, it should be our duty to stay more informed and have an understanding between fake and real.