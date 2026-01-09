New Love Story Coming? Did Ellyse Perry Propose To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26? The Truth will Leave You Shocked

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Recently, there was a rumour going around about social media when Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry offered to the Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the BBL 2025-26 season. The images and captions about the virus were quickly becoming the subject of curiosity, excitement, and intense speculation among the fans of the game of cricket around the world. Nevertheless, after the buzz died down, the reality of the viral report proved to be far otherwise of what was being discussed.
The scandal arose after some photos were leaked online, in which Ellyse Perry appears to propose to Babar Azam in one of the Big Bash League matches. These photos went viral on the networks such as X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, with most users thinking that the images are genuine. Hashtags in the names of both cricketers began to trend, and the story of a new love tale in the world of cricket was generated.
On further examination, it turned out that the viral images were fake. According to the confirmation of fact-checkers and digital experts, the content of the images was both AI-generated and digitally manipulated. Elllyse Perry is not in any way suggested to have offered to marry Babar Azam or any of the players have made any comments to substantiate this.Both cricketers are also not distracted by their professional lives, and the tale is simply an internet hoax.
Nowadays, with the emergence of artificial intelligence and sophisticated editing software, it is easier than ever to produce hyper realistic false images. Such content reaches its peak speed when there are popular celebrities because fans are more interested and emotionally involved.A lot of the users post such contents unverified and misinformation spreads.Here's the post that is going viral
The argument that Ellyse Perry offered to Babar Azam in BBL 2025-26 is an outright lie. The viral images are man-made through AI, and there is no love affair between the two cricketing stars. Although the rumours mentioned above might appear to be amusing, they serve as a reminder of a very serious problem the ease with which misinformation can be presented, and that can damage people both mentally and emotionally. In today's era, where it is easy to create AI images, it is being misused and might be hurting someone's sentiments, and with this, it should be our duty to stay more informed and have an understanding between fake and real.
