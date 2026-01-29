Lara Dutta Explains Why Independence Is Key To A Happy Marriage: ‘I Never Wanted To Be Dependent On A Man'

Larra Dutta recently opened up about being independent in marriage and never wanting to be dependent on a man, and why independence matters in marriage and how maintaining your identity supports emotional health, mutual respect, and long-term relationship happiness.

Larra Dutta, 47, who has always looked beautiful both on and off screen, has recently come up with a statement on getting married that many can resonate with, being established first in the career and maintaining financial stability and also mentioned not getting married when she was a spring chicken that means she took quite a time and did not just jump into marriage right but considered other parameters also. She said that she didn't want to be dependent on a man to be taken care of her in a financial way. She said, "Never ever wanted to be dependent on any man. Never will. I didn't get married because I wanted to be financially taken care of for my life".This also raised a lot of questions about being independent in marriage and having a 50-50 conversation between partners.

How Independence Supports Emotional Well-Being In Marriage?

Marriage has been perceived as the end of the partnership, yet in a long-term relationship, one is able to build on the relationship, not only based on them being together, but also being independent. To remain emotionally healthy, respectful of each other, and happy during the marriage, it is crucial to preserve a high level of self-esteem. Being independent in marriage does not imply that the partners are not emotionally close, but it is simply an opportunity to develop on the level of individuals and help each other.

Independence Is Important For Emotional Well Being

Mental and emotional health is one of the most significant factors that make independence important in marriage. It may result in pressure and emotional imbalance when they entirely depend on their spouse to provide them with validation, happiness, or identity. For many, emotional self-reliance makes individuals communicate more effectively, cope with conflicts peacefully, and escape codependency with others. Psychological studies reveals that in a marriage that the partners are emotionally stable as individuals, they are likely to be more stable and happy in a marriage.

Perpetuating Identity Strengthens The Relationship

The fear of losing who you are because of getting married is not an anomaly, particularly in a long term or traditional marriage. Independence enables every partner to keep his or her values, goals and interests. Career aspirations, friendship, hobbies, personal ideologies clinging to individual identity creates self-confidence and self esteem.It is ironic that through this feeling of individuality, relationships are usually strengthened. As couples go on developing as individuals, they introduce new views and vitality in the marriage. This maintains the dynamic nature of the relationship and not static.

Freedom Comes With Respect

Marriages that are healthy thrive on respect and not dependency. The relationship becomes more balanced when both the partners are in a position to make decisions, share responsibilities and sustain each other emotionally and financially. Independence eliminates power struggles and encourages equality, which is important in ensuring long-term marital satisfaction.The respect is enhanced when the partners make the decisions based on love rather than necessity. This is enhanced by the fact that both people are present together, not forcefully but by choice, hence one would have more trust and appreciation.

More Effective Conflict Resolution And Communication

People who live independently, it is seen that they cope with disputes in a better way, as they will be less fearful and will not be seen holding back their emotions.Emotional maturity results in healthy communication, faster conflict resolution, and less misunderstanding. When couples have respect for one another's autonomy, they will tend to have an easy time setting boundaries and resolving problems without destroying their relationship.

Growing Together, Not Apart

Independence does not imply living lives of independent existence, and it implies growing together without losing oneself. The healthiest marriages find a compromise between intimacy and autonomy. Spouses help each other in achieving their dreams as they keep working towards to their personal development.

Independence plays the protective role in a world where relationships are being challenged by stress, switching of roles and expectations. It helps the couples to adjust, evolve and prosper as a couple and as individuals. Overall, marital autonomy does not affect the distance but rather the power. When two complete people unite, the relationship will be based on respect, strength, and emotional health.