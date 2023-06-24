Gut Health Issues And Mental Health Issues Are Coexisting; Here's Why

Stress is a rising health concern that triggers mental and physical complications in life.

How to nurture your gut to improve your mental Health?

In the initial stages of medical and pharmaceutical research worldwide, the brain and the stomach were studied in isolation. But of late, enough evidence has been gathered that the two organs of the human body have extensive interconnections, and the stomach or the gut health of humans plays a significant role in mental health. The gut-brain connection regulates and smoothes many bodily functions, including mental health. Any disturbance in a person's digestive health, most notably in the gut microbiome, is increasingly linked to many mental health complexities like anxiety, hypertension, depression, and even autism. New evidence from various credible studies indicates that even inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is exposed to a higher risk of anxiety and depression. Some researchers also suggest that therapies to correct gut disorders can improve mental health conditions for patients with anxiety and depression.

Gut And Mental Health

Research has shown that the gut microbiome is responsible mainly for the connection between gut and mental health. The microbiome is crucial in regulating and running the immune system and metabolism. It is also responsible for producing a neurotransmitter called dopamine which determines the feeling of pleasure and happiness. It is also responsible for certain essential aspects of the brain, like mood, attention, bodily movement, memory, motivations, and many more. The actual neuro-transmission happens through the vagus nerve that joins the brainstem to the gastrointestinal tract. It establishes the crucial link or the neural pathway for transmitting information regarding gut microbiome, intestinal inflammation, and availability of nutrients to the brain.

The Gut Generates Hormones That Regulate Gut And Brain Equilibrium

TRENDING NOW

The human gut also generates many hormones and peptides, important in regulating the gut and brain equilibrium. One such hormone is Ghrelin, a hunger hormone produced in the human stomach with antidepressant effects. Leptin, another hormone, controls appetite and dramatically affects mood and behaviour.

The human gut contains a vast number of immune cells which come in contact with the microbiome and control gut inflammation. Therefore, the immune system also has a significant role to play. Any disruption of the immune system in the gut can cause chronic inflammation, eventually leading to specific mental health conditions like depression. There is ample evidence in various research that people experiencing depressive disorders have a different composition of the microbiome as against those who are not facing such mental health conditions.

The microbiome in the human gut is also related to regulating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. This axis or link is responsible for the stress responses in the brain. Any deregulation of the HPA axis is the reason for the development of stress and even anxiety. Various studies have highlighted that microbiomes in the gut can impact the HPA axis by increasing the production of stress hormones like cortisol.

Some Measures For Better Gut Health

Understanding the complex gut-brain connection and its health implications is critical to treating and properly managing mental health conditions. One significant measure to tackle and improve mental health is avoiding stress. Medical science advises stress management since it can majorly impact gut health, leading to the development of various types of mental health disorders. Individuals should formulate strategies with the objective of curtailing stress, which will also be beneficial for digestive health. People already suffer from anxiety daily; therefore, deep breathing exercises and meditation help reduce stress.

Another excellent way to take care of the gut is to increase dietary fibre intake daily. This fibre is a carbohydrate in fresh farm fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. The human body does not consume Dietary Fiber. Instead, it serves as food for the microbiome in the gut. A high-fibre food intake has been shown to improve microbiome diversity and even reduce inflammation. Additionally, studies point out that a fibre-rich diet was associated with fewer risks of depression.

Some of the other strategies for better digestive health that can be adopted are consuming probiotics and prebiotics. Probiotics are microorganisms that aid health benefits. Prebiotics are food components that lead to the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. People can also include physical activity in their daily routines, like walking, jogging, climbing stairs, etc., to improve their overall digestive health and can thus achieve better mental health.

Remember, A healthy gut equals a healthy mind!

RECOMMENDED STORIES