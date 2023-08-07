Why Are We More Prone To Fungal Infections During The Monsoon Season?

Fungal infections may not be the first thing that comes to mind when discussing common health concerns, but these microscopic organisms can significantly impact our bodies. From irritating skin conditions to potentially life-threatening respiratory infections, fungal infections come in various forms and affect millions worldwide. So, what exactly are fungal infections, and why do they become more prevalent during the monsoon season? Explains Dr J Harikishan, Senior General Physician, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

What Are Fungal Infections?

Fungal infections encompass a range of infections caused by fungal organisms. They can manifest in diverse forms, such as Candidiasis, which affects the skin, mouth, and genitals; Onychomycosis, which causes nail infections; and aspergillosis, which targets the lungs. Another common fungal infection is tinea infection, commonly known as ringworm. Additionally, there are more severe conditions like Histoplasmosis, a respiratory infection, and the rare but serious Mucormycosis. These various fungal infections highlight these conditions' diversity and potential severity, emphasizing the importance of early detection, proper treatment, and maintaining a healthy immune system.

As the monsoon season arrives, our susceptibility to fungal infections increases. But why does this happen? The high moisture levels in the air during the monsoon season provide optimal conditions for fungi to grow and spread. The combination of rain and humidity creates dampness that encourages their growth.

What Causes Fungal Infections?

Fungal infections can arise from multiple factors. Environmental exposure to high fungal concentrations, such as in damp areas, can contribute to illness. Neutropenia, characterized by low neutrophil levels, weakens the body's defence against fungi. Moist and humid climates provide favourable conditions for fungal growth. Transplant recipients and those using proton pump inhibitors for gastroesophageal reflux disease are also at increased risk, as reducing stomach acidity can facilitate intestinal candidiasis.

How Can We Prevent Fungal Infections?

To prevent various infections and maintain good hygiene, it is essential to follow these precautions:

Wash your hands frequently: Handwashing prevents the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses, especially after contact with animals or people. Change socks regularly and wash your feet: This helps prevent bacterial and fungal growth. Avoid sharing towels: Use your hygiene items to maintain cleanliness.

Treatment For Fungal Infections

Fungal infections include clotrimazole, miconazole, terbinafine, fluconazole, ketoconazole, and amphotericin B. These medications play a crucial role in eliminating the fungus and relieving symptoms. The choice of drug is determined by the type and severity of the infection, with doctors prescribing the most suitable option. It is essential to adhere to the instructions regarding dosage and treatment duration for effective outcomes. Antifungal medications help combat the growth and spread of the fungus by targeting the underlying fungal infection, promoting healing and restoration of affected tissues.

