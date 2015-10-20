Bollywood celebrities make sure that they do whatever it takes to stay fit. Bollywood diva and birthday girl Lara Dutta dons many hats — a mother, a wife, an actress, mentor and a well-being advocate at The Westin Mumbai Garden City. A multi-tasker, she makes sure that she maintains and follows a disciplined lifestyle. On being asked how she manages everything, she says, ‘I follow a disciplined and fulfilling lifestyle. This helps me in all my roles — a mom, a wife, and the job I do . She stresses on mental fitness being essential for physical fitness. Also Read - 5 Bollywood actors who have tested Covid positive amid threat of second wave

Shedding the post-pregnancy weight

A few years back, the actress put on 25 kgs during pregnancy. On being asked about what she did post delivery to shed all the excess weight, she responds, 'Pregnancy is an extremely beautiful experience. But then, you put on so much excess weight and losing it post delivery is an uphill task. It s a myth that you can fit back in your old clothes in just three months! It took me some 15 months. For a mom, first year of your baby is the most important one because you are constantly learning something new. I wish I could tell everyone that there is a shortcut to losing weight post-pregnancy, but that is not how it works. In my case, I have always been an athlete since school. So I think that worked a lot for me. Also, it s important that you mentally embrace every phase in life, so you are fit physically. Fitness was never a chore. Be conscious all the time. Be aware of every single action and you will automatically start making good choices in life.

Yoga is wonderful

Yoga helps you deal with and prevent a lot of ailments. Not only that, but it also makes you stronger and flexible. Lara swears by yoga and makes sure that she incorporates it in her workout sessions at least three times a week. She has been practicing yoga since 15 years. One and a half hours of yoga on my mat is like meditation to me , she says.

The right diet

The right diet is the one that suits your body, whether it s post pregnancy or otherwise. A lot of women opt for crash diets and put their body through a whole lot of unnecesary trouble. Starving is not the right way to lose weight. Our B-Town star agrees with us too. ‘I love to eat. In fact, I live to eat, and everyone who knows me knows how much I love food. I think you need to find the right eating pattern that suits your body. A lot of people have breakfast like a king as breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Yes, I agree to that but that is not what my body needs. Instead, I break down my breakfast in two meals. I have to wake up at 6 am every day, now that my daughter has started school. So I have some breakfast at around 6.45-7 am and another meal at around 9-9.30 am.’ Another important thing that she stressed upon was to find out what your body needs. Some people need sugar, while some need carbs.

She concluded with giving us a quick home remedy to clean your system every morning. Squeeze one whole lime, add equal amount of water to it and gulp it down in one shot. She calls it the lime shot.