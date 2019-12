If your height is 5ft 2in, a 36in waist is harmful, while for a 6ft 1in tall person, the danger point would be a 39in waist. © Shutterstock

If you have been calculating your Body Mass Index, or BMI, to check how healthy you are, then you are probably not doing it the right way. Because BMI is not a good indicator of health, according to researchers from the University of Alberta.

Body Mass Index is a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of his/her height in meters (BMI = kg/m2). This formula is being used to decide if you are underweight, normal weight, overweight or obese. While a BMI of 25.0 or more is considered as overweight, the accepted healthy range is 18.5 to 24.9. When it is under 18.5, a person is considered underweight. This index applies to most adults aged 18-65 years.

However, the University of Alberta researchers in their new study report say that BMI is not only a bad indicator of health, but it can also lead to doctors prescribing wrong treatment for patients.

MEASURE YOUR WAIST SIZE TO CHECK YOUR HEALTH

Researchers from the University of Wolverhampton in the UK have also debunked the use of BMI as an indicator of health. According to them, the size of your waist is a much more accurate marker of health than your weight. BMI cannot indicate how healthy one is because it cannot distinguish between fat and muscle. Muscle is far heavier than fat, they explain.

Meanwhile, the waist-to-height ratio, a new measurement devised by the team, was found to be far more accurate in predicting heart disease risk. It is calculated by dividing the waist size by the square root of one’s height.

The waist size is usually determined by body fat, with little muscle, and thus gives better results, the researchers say in their explanation.

Going by this new metric, if your height is 5ft 2in, a 36in waist is harmful, while for a 6ft 1in tall person, the danger point would be a 39in waist. So, keep the belly fat away to stay healthy.

SOME EFFECTIVE TIPS TO FLATTEN YOUR STOMACH

These are science-backed methods, so you can start without thinking twice.

Cut Calorie Intake

This is the most basic way to lose weight. If you slash about 500 to 1,000 calories a day from your daily intake, you can lose about 1 to 2 pounds (0.5–1 kg) in a week. Simply say ‘No’ to high-calorie, low-nutrition items like soda, ice cream, pizza and chips. Initially, you can start by reducing the portion sizes.

Consume More Soluble Fibre

A higher fibre intake, especially soluble fibres, is known to lower the risk of belly fat. Studies have explained that soluble fibres absorb large quantities of water and slow down the release of digested food into the gut. This causes the stomach to expand and make you feel full. To increase soluble fibre intake, you can include oats, flaxseeds, avocados, legumes, Brussels sprouts and blackberries in your daily diet chart.

Improve Your Sleep

Not only does it help in managing your weight, but it also helps you get a good night’s sleep. This can boost your overall health and wellbeing. Studies have shown that people sleeping less than five hours at night are more likely to gain weight around their bellies than those who sleep for seven hours or more. So, stop binge-watching on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon and increase your sleeping hours.

Walk More often

Health experts say walking is an excellent exercise for burning fat, especially internal belly fat, also called visceral fat, that contributes to your waistline. Schedule at least 45 minutes of brisk walking daily to burn stored fat from your body. Besides, walking can help reduce age-related muscle loss.

Don’t Stress Yourself Too Much

If you are in stress, your belly may also start bulging. Prolonged stress can boost hunger, leading to extra weight around the middle. We tend to overeat when we’re feeling a lot of pressure. This is because the levels of the stress hormone, or cortisol, increases when we are in a stressfull situation. This in turn raises insulin levels, causing your blood sugar to drop. As a result, you crave for sugary or fatty foods. Relieve stress to reduce abdominal bloating.