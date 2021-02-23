There’s no doubt that eating the right foods is as important as doing physical exercise every day. While there are many choices available to keep yourself fit and healthy, yoga is one of the most popular forms loved across the world. And why not? Yoga gives you a toned body accompanied by a healthy mind. It is an ancient practice that brings your mind and body together to enhances your overall being. Although practising yoga is said to come with many health benefits, it is also essential to keep track of your eating habits. Have you heard of the yogic diet? Also Read - Weight loss recipes: 5 delicious smoothies to get rid of belly fat

Since what goes inside your system is also important, you can opt for a yogic diet. This type of diet focuses on whole foods, mindful eating, and nourishing your body. For those who want to bring yogic elements off the mat and into the kitchen, here's everything you need to know.

What Is A Yogic Diet?

The yogic diet was created by Yogi Bhajan, which comprises unprocessed, whole foods like fresh fruits and vegetables. The foods included in the diet are highly nutritious and easy to digest – these foods are known as Sattvic (pure) foods, which is why, it is also referred to as the "sattvic diet." The basic principle of the yogic diet is that our bodies and minds are directly related. In other words, it literally means "you are what you eat." It is believed that people who follow the sattvic diet have a pure mind with a healthy body. According to the yogic diet, you cannot eat foods that fall under the category: Tamasic (angry) and Rajasic (forceful food).

Health Benefits Of Following A Yogic Diet

Following a sattvic diet nourishes your body and provides physical and mental benefits. Here are all the health benefits of following the yogic diet:

Eating a healthy, plant-based vegetarian diet boosts your metabolism, meaning that you will be able to burn more calories throughout the day

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains you eat in a yogic diet feeds your gut flora and encourages regular bowel movements, which improves digestion

Foods like nuts, legumes and whole grains have a low glycemic index (GI), which can help provide your body with energy

Studies have shown that people who eat a plant-based diet are at a lower risk of depression as it helps improve overall mood

Several studies have also shown that following a vegetarian diet helps reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, etc.

What You Should And Shouldn’t Eat?

As mentioned, the yogic diet includes sattvic foods that nourish the body and maintains a peaceful mind. Sattvic foods include fresh fruit and vegetables. Pure fruit juices, wholemeal bread, seeds, sprouts, milk, butter, cheese, legumes, coconut milk, honey and herbs. Here are some of the rules you should follow: