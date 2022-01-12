Try These Yoga Poses For Immunity As Covid-19 Cases Rise In India

Sign In
Your Immunity Needs A Boost! Try These Yoga Asanas As Covid-19 Cases Rise In India

COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid rate in India, which is why it is important to boost your immunity. Here are some expert-approved yoga asanas to bolster your immunity.

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : January 12, 2022 11:30 AM IST

Our immune system acts as a defence mechanism protecting us from harmful internal and external factors in the environment. When your immune system is weak then you become prone to falling ill easily, and you may also lack the strength for a quick recovery. However, we can efficiently and with relatively easy methods boost the immune system and be able to enjoy better health and protection from diseases.

Eating healthy and nutritious food is the first step towards total and complete well being. When your diet is taken care of make sure that you are getting sufficient sleep at night as this is the time for the body to heal, recover and regenerate. Combining healthy eating and sleeping habits with exercise can do wonders for your immune system. Yoga is a proven technique for holistic wellness. Yoga contains physical postures including Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar and many other elemental salutations. Yoga also has many breathing techniques, meditation, mudras, chanting and more practices that you can inculcate on a regular basis.

Practise these following asanas with attention to your breathing to gain the benefits of increased immunity and better health as suggested by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar.

1. Mandukasana

Formation of the posture

  • Sit in Vajrasana
  • Make a ball with your fists tucking the thumb well inside your four fingers
  • Place fists on either side of your navel
  • Exhale and suck your belly in. Slowly bend forward and press your fists into the navel
  • Keep looking ahead as you bend
  • To release, inhale and lift up and relax

2. Samakonasana Equal Angle Pose

Formation of the posture:

  • Stand in Tadasana
  • As you exhale fold forward with a straight back
  • Bend till your upper body becomes parallel to the floor
  • Keep your knees straight
  • Keep your hands on your hips or stretched out forward

3. Triayaka Tadasana Swaying Palm Tree Pose

Formation of the posture:

  • Stand in Tadasana with your feet together
  • Inhale and lift both hands and interlock fingers
  • Gently bend laterally to any one side, keeping your knees straight
  • Exhale to centre. Repeat on the other side

4. Bal Bakasana Baby Crane Pose

Formation of the posture

  • Begin in Marjariasana or Malasana
  • Come on your toes and place your elbows down
  • Lean forward shifting your body weight onto your triceps
  • Get both feet off the ground and balance

5. Bhekasana Frog Pose

Formation of the posture

  • Begin on your stomach
  • Bend your knees and point your toes towards you
  • Lift your upper body and place your palms on your toes
  • Push your heels towards the floor with the support of your palms
  • Ensure that your heels are beside your hips facing down
  • Point your elbows up and lift your head higher

Covid has caused a challenging time for all of us when it comes to our health. However, you must protect yourself by staying committed to your health. An increased immunity can withstand any disease. Regular yoga practice gives you strength, flexibility, stamina and mental wellness.

