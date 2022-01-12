Try These Yoga Poses For Immunity As Covid-19 Cases Rise In India

Our immune system acts as a defence mechanism protecting us from harmful internal and external factors in the environment. When your immune system is weak then you become prone to falling ill easily, and you may also lack the strength for a quick recovery. However, we can efficiently and with relatively easy methods boost the immune system and be able to enjoy better health and protection from diseases.
Eating healthy and nutritious food is the first step towards total and complete well being. When your diet is taken care of make sure that you are getting sufficient sleep at night as this is the time for the body to heal, recover and regenerate. Combining healthy eating and sleeping habits with exercise can do wonders for your immune system. Yoga is a proven technique for holistic wellness. Yoga contains physical postures including Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar and many other elemental salutations. Yoga also has many breathing techniques, meditation, mudras, chanting and more practices that you can inculcate on a regular basis.
Lead A Healthy Lifestyle This 2020
Practise these following asanas with attention to your breathing to gain the benefits of increased immunity and better health as suggested by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar.
Bend till your upper body becomes parallel to the floor
Keep your knees straight
Keep your hands on your hips or stretched out forward
3. Triayaka Tadasana Swaying Palm Tree Pose
Formation of the posture:
Stand in Tadasana with your feet together
Inhale and lift both hands and interlock fingers
Gently bend laterally to any one side, keeping your knees straight
Exhale to centre. Repeat on the other side
4. Bal Bakasana Baby Crane Pose
Formation of the posture
Begin in Marjariasana or Malasana
Come on your toes and place your elbows down
Lean forward shifting your body weight onto your triceps
Get both feet off the ground and balance
5. Bhekasana Frog Pose
Formation of the posture
Begin on your stomach
Bend your knees and point your toes towards you
Lift your upper body and place your palms on your toes
Push your heels towards the floor with the support of your palms
Ensure that your heels are beside your hips facing down
Point your elbows up and lift your head higher
Covid has caused a challenging time for all of us when it comes to our health. However, you must protect yourself by staying committed to your health. An increased immunity can withstand any disease. Regular yoga practice gives you strength, flexibility, stamina and mental wellness.