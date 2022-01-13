Yoga Se Hoga: Make These 7 Asanas A Part Of Your Fitness Regime In 2022

Yoga makes the impossible possible. Start your New Year 2022 with a bang by making yoga part of your regular fitness program. Yoga works on the mind, body and soul connection and is the perfect solution for holistic health and wellness. Yoga is a spiritual, mental, and physical practice that has been part of our culture for thousands of years. Over the years, people have identified that yoga is a holistic practice that offers a multitude of benefits. Yoga is a workout that incorporates both the body and the mind, in addition to burning calories and building muscles. Whether your goal is to lose weight, eliminate stress, stay fit or bring positivity to your life, yoga can help you carve your way to your destination - the only thing you need is to get started. So, what are you waiting for? Only a few days into 2022, still plenty of time to instil good habits. Let's start now!
Yoga To Kickstart Your 2022 On A Healthy Note
Before moving to advance asanas, start with basic poses to strengthen and prepare your body. It is preferable to practice these asanas on an empty stomach. If you have an injury in your neck, knees, lower back or shoulders, go very slowly. Here are some asanas suggested by Yoga expert, Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar to get you started.