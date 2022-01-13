Yoga Se Hoga: Make These 7 Asanas A Part Of Your Fitness Regime In 2022

Yoga is a holistic practice that offers a plethora of health benefits. so, it's time that you switch up your fitness game with yoga starting in 2022.

Yoga makes the impossible possible. Start your New Year 2022 with a bang by making yoga part of your regular fitness program. Yoga works on the mind, body and soul connection and is the perfect solution for holistic health and wellness. Yoga is a spiritual, mental, and physical practice that has been part of our culture for thousands of years. Over the years, people have identified that yoga is a holistic practice that offers a multitude of benefits. Yoga is a workout that incorporates both the body and the mind, in addition to burning calories and building muscles. Whether your goal is to lose weight, eliminate stress, stay fit or bring positivity to your life, yoga can help you carve your way to your destination - the only thing you need is to get started. So, what are you waiting for? Only a few days into 2022, still plenty of time to instil good habits. Let's start now!

Yoga To Kickstart Your 2022 On A Healthy Note

Before moving to advance asanas, start with basic poses to strengthen and prepare your body. It is preferable to practice these asanas on an empty stomach. If you have an injury in your neck, knees, lower back or shoulders, go very slowly. Here are some asanas suggested by Yoga expert, Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar to get you started.

Dolasana (Pendulum Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Begin by standing with your legs two to three feet apart

Bring both palms to hold the opposite elbows

Fold forward

Hang there swaying with gravity side to side

Sway like a pendulum keeping your head and neck relaxed and loose

Baddha Yajnasana (Hands Bound Offering Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Start in Adhomukha Swanasana and bring your right leg in between your palms

Place your left knee down

Tuck your right shoulder under your right thigh

Bend the right arm at the elbow and wrap it around to lock the left arm and gently place your head on the ground next to your right foot

Change your leg and repeat the steps

Padma Sirsasana Lotus Headstand

Formation of the Posture:

Come into Padamasana

Fold and place your right foot on your left thigh

Fold and place your left foot on your right thigh

Your legs are now interlocked in the lotus position

Engage your core to balance on your crown in this posture and hold this position for as long as you are comfortable

Gupt Padmasana (Hidden Lotus Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Come into Padmasana

Use your palms to support yourself onto your knees

Slowly, lower down on your stomach

Take both arms behind your back to join your palms in Pranam

You can repeat the posture by changing the interlock of the legs in Padmasana

Mayur Asana (Peacock Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Begin in Marjariasana

Bring elbows together and place your abdomen over your elbows with navel at the center

Lean slightly forward and lift your legs up one by one or together

Balance in the posture

Pindasana (Embryo Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Begin in Vajrasana

Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms

Now slowly lift up one leg at a time or both legs together into Sirsasana

Fold and place your right foot on your left thigh

Fold and place your left foot on your right thigh

Your legs are now interlocked in the lotus position

Keeping the balance, lower your Padmasana bringing the knees to your elbows

Round your back and place your knees on your arms

Halasana (Plough Pose)

Formation of the Posture

Lie down on your back

Inhale and lift your legs to drop your toes behind you

Support your back with your palms

Practice Precaution

Women are advised to refrain from practising during menstruation or pregnancy. Do not practice advanced asana if you have hypertension, hypotension or other cardiac conditions.