Does your morning start on a bad note as frequent stomach ache? Acidity and constipation are two of the most common digestive problems that affect millions of people across the globe. Almost everyone gets infected with the problem at least once in their lifetime. When the muscles as a valve between your oesophagus and stomach do not close properly, thus causing digestives juices to accumulate in the oesophagus. When this happens frequently, it could lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Also Read - Acid reflux ups your risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma: Warning signs to look out for

However, you can alleviate the risk by consulting your doctor, along with making some lifestyle changes and incorporating yoga in your everyday life. Yoga is a holistic practice that can aid digestive problems and promote overall health. While there are several yoga poses that can provide relief from these health problems, Vajrasana and Malasana are two of the yoga asanas that can be beneficial if you suffer from acidity and constipation. Also Read - Curd with raisins: Rujuta Diwekar says it can help relieve constipation, prevent hair loss

Vajrasana For Acidity And Constipation

Also known as Thunderbolt Pose, Vajrasana is a popular yoga asana that helps strengthen the body and helps you focus. It also strengthens the digestive system. It obstructs the blood flow to our legs and thighs and directs it to the stomach, which helps improve or bowel movement and relieves constipation. It also promotes better absorption of nutrients, which helps you get rid of acidity. Also Read - Suffering from constipation? 5 delicious juices to improve bowel movements

How To Do:

Start by standing straight with your arms by the sies

Now, lean forward and slowly drop your knees on the mat

Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes

Your thighs should press your calf muscles, and place your palms on your knees facing upward

Breathe in and out as you position yourself to sit up straight by straightening your spine

Ensure your back is straight while you do this pose

Malasana For Acidity And Constipation

Ever done a deep squat? Malasana is yoga’s deep squat. It opens your hips and groin that promotes mobility and prevents pain as well. The main purpose of a Squat or Garland Pose is that it stretches the groin, ankle and back while promoting better digestion. This helps you to relax and stretch the intestines.

How To Do:

Begin with standing with your feet about mat’s width apart

Now squat down with your feet as close together as possible, and slightly pigeon-toed or pointing outwards

Press your heels on the floor and separate your thighs so that they are slightly wider than your body, and then lean forward between your thighs

Fold your hands in a prayer position while placing your elbows on the inside of your knees. This pose helps strengthen the abdomen

Hold the position for 30 seconds and release while breathing gently

Other Things To Keep In Mind

Some other ways that could help manage acidity and constipation include: