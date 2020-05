According to a recent study published in Neurology, a steady yoga routine can help wonders in treating episodic migraine problem. This condition affects 10 per cent people around the globe and the condition is characterized with 14 intense headaches per month. The research was conducted by New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences where 114 patients were divided into two groups. One group was put on medication for three months while the other group underwent a three-month yoga program. Also Read - Do you always feel tired? Fight fatigue with these 5 yoga poses

At the end of the study, both groups saw improvement. But the second group with yoga experienced lesser headaches, at lower intensity and were able to electively reduce their volume of medication. Episodic migraines are often caused by anxiety, depression and exhaustion, and it can become a vicious, self-defeating cycle. Therefore, if you're suffering from episodic migraines, try beginning a steady yoga practice. Here we are with a list of asanas which will ward off your migraine problem.

Hastapadasana (Standing Forward bend)

The standing forward bend gives strength to the nervous system by increasing blood circulation and also calms down the mind. Also Read - A couple that exercises together, stays together

How to

Stand straight with your legs shoulder-width apart.

Now, stretch both your hands forward and upwards, making sure you feel a stretch up your spine.

Start bend slowly until your palms are touching the floor and your head touches your knees.

For most people, touching their hands to the floor might be difficult, so don’t fret, keep trying till you start feeling comfortable.

Once in this position, breathe normally and hold the asana for as long as you are comfortable.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

This asana helps in migraine and also keeps your blood pressure under control, relaxes the mind, calms the brain and reduces anxiety. Apart from that, while doing this asana your blood rushes to the brain which helps in relieving the pain.

How to

Lie flat on your yoga mat, with your feet flat on the floor.

Now exhale and push up, and off the floor with your feet.

Raise your body up such that your neck and head are flat on the mat, and the rest of your body is in the air. (You can use your hands to push down for added support.)

If you are flexible, you can even clasp your fingers just below your raised back for that added stretch.

Balasana (Child pose)

This asana is a great stress buster. It gently stretches the hips, thighs, ankles, calms the mind and helps relieve stress and fatigue. This pose also calms down the nervous system and effectively reduces the pain.

How to