Yoga, an age-old practice and meditative technique, has become increasingly popular in today's busy society. For many people, yoga provides a retreat from their chaotic and busy lives. It provides mental and physical benefits as well. In yoga, "asana" is spoken as the first part of Hatha Yoga, which is referred to as postures. Hatha Yoga, which is the more popular kind of yoga, is a branch of yoga which is primarily concerned with the mastery of the body, and it is arguably traditional and most familiar to Western culture. The term is derived from the Sanskrit words Ha, meaning "Sun," and Tha, meaning "Moon," leading to the common interpretation that Hatha practices are designed to unite and balance the two energies existing within us.

Having practiced asanas, one attains steadiness of body and mind, freedom from disease and lightness of the limbs. These postures draw the focus of the body to attain the higher states of awareness in Meditation

PHYSICAL, EMOTIONAL, PSYCHOLOGICAL BENEFITS OF YOGA

Human beings have an innate nature of performing any action for a benefit in return. Can we use yoga to benefit us in our professional and personal life? Yes we can!!!

Physical Benefits

The following are the physical benefits of yoga.

Improves bone health

Improves the circulatory system

Boosts metabolism

Improves digestion and enhances immunity

Emotional Benefits

The following are the emotional benefits of yoga.

Brings you to a state of tranquility

Reduces stress and anxiety

Helps you fight depression

Psychological Benefits

Yoga has many psychological benefits. Here we list them all.

Increases willpower and confidence

Enhances memory power

Cultivates the power of determination

Aids in cultivating the power to take decisions

Cultivates clairvoyance and telepathy

YOGA FOR SUCCESSFUL PERSONAL, PROFESSIONAL LIFE

For a successful professional and personal Life, the physical, mental and energy layers within a human must remain in balance. Currently, the power to take decisions, willpower, power of determination, clairvoyance, telepathy, etc. are hidden beneath our emotions because our emotions cloud our nature. Negative emotions within us leads to build up of toxins within the body. Regular practice of yoga helps us break through these emotions and tap into our mystical powers. Once these powers are available to us, we can take the right decisions in our life, which generates success in our professional and personal Life.

HOW DO WE ACQUIRE THESE POWERS?

A very common one liner which is used in a yoga class is ‘listen to your body’. Once a practioner of yoga has become comfortable with their body through the asana, they should gravitate towards higher practices of managing the mind through pranayama and meditation. The idea here is to move from one layer to another – from Asana to pranayama to meditation to tranquility to blissfulness.

YOGA IS MORE THAN JUST ASANAS

In the modern world, people identify themselves with their body. Bodily identification means attachment towards the body. This attachment leads one to lean more on asanas. The danger in this is that it may lead to more injuries if the asanas are not performed properly. As a result of the injuries, people may eliminate yoga from their life and move over to other physical activity.

THE RIGHT WAY TO PRACTICE YOGA

To possess a flexible and disease-free physical body, practice asanas. To bring in the balance of a logical and creative mind, practice pranayama. To cultivate a calm and relaxed state of mind which will help in meeting the challenges of day today life, practice meditation.

A MESSAGE FOR YOU ON INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA

Which is most complex machine ever built? Human beings. Every complex machine has a user manual. We also have one. Do we know how to use it? Some people use their body very well – they become great athletes. Some people use their mind very well – they become great innovators. Some people use their emotions very well – they become great poets, writers, authors, musicians. Some people use their energies very well – become great leaders. But almost all of them have one problem. The problem of managing their mind at all times. Right now, we are reading the user’s manual when we are discarding this machine, not when we are using it. Yoga teaches us to do that. Not just on the Mat, but off the Mat as well.

Practice & Experience Yoga – Retreat Beyond the Mat (No Pun Intended)!!!

(This article is authored by Gangesha Chaitanya, Chief Yoga Guru, Tranzzl)