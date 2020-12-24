There’s no doubt that yoga is a great exercise that helps you feel better from head to toe. It helps you feel relaxed, strong and gives you mental clarity. But did you know yoga can help you sleep better as well?

Yoga For Sleep

Is tossing and turning in bed a normal late-night ritual for you? Stress due to the constant hustle and bustle of life can affect your sleep, affecting your overall health. In some cases, all of this can even lead to insomnia. For the unversed, insomnia is a sleep disorder in which you have trouble falling or staying asleep. But the good news that yoga can help induce sleep so that you can get ample hours of zzz’s at night. Here are some yoga poses to help you have a restful sleep at night.

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Start with your knees on the floor and your buttocks on your feet

Make sure your back is straight and your hands are resting on your knees

Now, exhale and slide down and forward into the child’s pose, using your hands as support. Allow your forehead to touch the ground

Breathe in and out slowly, and hold the pose for a while

Now, come back to the initial position using your hands while inhaling

Do not push yourself too much while doing this pose and avoid putting pressure on your back

Seated Forward Fold

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you

Draw your toes back, lengthen your spine and push your chest forward

Now, bend your hips and move forward

Move your hands down your feet as far as possible, folding your torso into your legs

Tuck your chin into your chest and hold the position for a few minutes for as long as you can

Lizard Pose

Lie on your stomach on a yoga mat and place your palms near your ears. Point your toes downwards so that your heels are facing the ceiling

Exhale and push off your hands, such that your buttocks are pointing towards the ceiling

As you exhale, step your right foot forwards and place it at the edge of your right hand

Bring both your forearms to the floor inside the right leg

Keep your inner left thigh lifting and resisting. Press the left heels away and keep your hips square. You will a stretch in your upper back while doing this position

Stay in this position for at least five breaths and come back to the initial position

Now do this again by stepping your left foot forward

Legs Up The Wall

Sit on a yoga mat with your left side against the wall. In case you are using a bolster, your lower back should rest on that

Now, gently turn your body to the left and bring your legs up onto the wall

Bring your butt against the wall

Press down through the inner edges of your feet, as you begin to lift your sitting bones higher up the wall to straighten your legs

To go deeper, step back until your heels are touching the baseboard

Bridge

Lie on your back, with bent knees and feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms by your sides with palms facing the floor

Now using your arms strength push your pelvis off the floor, towards the ceiling. Exhale as you do this

Keep your body lifted such that your neck and head are still flat on the floor and the rest of your body is in the air, similar to a bridge

Hold this pose for five steady, consistent breaths

Corpse Pose