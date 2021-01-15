The irregular menstrual cycle can be a distressing problem and has become one of the most common problems for women these days. The most general and known cause of irregular or heavy bleeding is irregular ovulation. If there is no ovulation, you don’t get your periods, and, when it comes, it may last for a long time or be unusually heavy. In medical terminology, this condition is known as menorrhagia, a condition when a woman experiences abnormally heavy and prolonged menstrual periods. Worried? we get it. One of the best ways to regulate your irregular period, painful menstrual cramps, and menstrual disorder is yoga. Also Read - Don’t let winter stiffness set in: Try these yoga asanas to keep your body going

Regulate Your Periods With These Yoga Asanas

These irregular periods can be a result of several causes, from hormonal imbalances to other underlying serious health conditions. Here are a few yoga asanas that you can incorporate into your daily routine to keep your menstrual cycle healthy.

#Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Yoga Pose)

This yoga asana is very helpful in making the abdominal stretch and gives relief during all menstrual cramps.

How to do it: Lie flat on your stomach and make an angle of a bow with curved given to your lower back and head, and lift your chest and legs up from the ground. Pull your legs back. Up and make an angle of a bow. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds and then return to the original position.

#Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend Yoga Pose)

This is one of the best asanas to calm your brain and as it helps relieve stress and mild depression that can be common while PMSing. This asana also helps relieve the symptoms of menopause and menstrual discomfort.

How to do it: First, sit with your feet straight in front of you. Make sure your spinal cord is straight. Now, slowly exhale as you stretch your body towards your feet. Touch your feet with your hands. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds and then return to the original position.

#Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Yoga Pose)

Baddha konasana is one of the best asanas for the treatment of menstrual problems. It helps you to enjoy a healthy menstrual cycle.

How to do it: Start by sitting down on the floor with your knees bent and the soles of your feet touching each other. Hold your feet tightly and start flapping your thighs up and down without moving your feet. Do this for a couple of minutes.

#Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

The camel pose causes stretching in your abdominal region. The pull in your stomach signals your uterine muscles which ease your menstrual cramps. This asana also stretches the spine which relieves mild lower back pain.

How to do it: Make sure your posture is proper. Kneel down on the floor. Now, arch your back slowly to touch your heels. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds and then release and then return to the original position.

#Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Dhanurasana is one of the best poses for your reproductive system. It is a basic yoga posture that not only relieves menstrual pain but also reduces the severity of the symptoms of your next menses.

How to do it: Start by lying on your stomach on the floor. Now, inhale and slowly bend your legs backward.

Hold the position and stretch your arms backward and hold on to your ankle. The weight of your body is supported by your stomach. Hold this position for about 20-30 seconds and then return to the original position.