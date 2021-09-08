Yoga For Kids To Calm 'Back To School' Nerves Through Anxiety And Stress

Some states in India have opened schools, some are about to, but the kids are nervous about going back to school. If you are wondering what could possibly calm their nerves, then you are on the right page. Here are some yoga poses to calm back to school nerves.

Children who practice yoga regularly can transform their learning abilities. This can be particularly useful in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. After spending months sitting in front of computer screens and learning through virtual programs, yoga can help your child transition 'back to normal school life. With schools all set to welcome back the students to the premises, some kids are not up for it due to the 'quarantine' life they lived for almost two years. However, yoga can help calm those nerves and get their mind back on track for school.

Practising yoga can help your child to become better at learning and in knowledge retention. Yoga postures like pranayama and meditation can improve blood flow to the brain increasing academic and behavioural performance in children. Yoga also results in balanced behaviour, better concentration, increased memory which is useful for academic purposes. Yoga practices also bring calmness to the mind removing mental issues like stress anxiety ADHD, ADD and other developmental and cognitive issues.

Yoga Asanas To Calm 'Back To School' Nerves

Along with the following poses, practising Surya Namaskar and other specific postures like bakasana, Shirsasana, Sarvangasana can be done to benefit the child's overall well-being and boost physical and mental development in children.

Adomukhiswanasna

Begin on your palms and knees. Align palms underneath the shoulders and knees below the hips. To form this pose, straighten your knees by lifting the hips up. Adjust your feet to form an inverted 'V' shape. Keep your hand's shoulder-width apart. Try to get your heels to touch the floor. Hold the position for a few seconds.

Balasana (Child's Pose)

Kneel down on the mat and sit on your heels. Inhale, and as you exhale, lean forward bending your upper body. Place your forehead down, and let your pelvis rest on the heels.

Padahastasana

Fold forward with your upper body as you exhale. Drop your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. Bend your knees slightly if you are a beginner. Place palms next to your feet. Hold this asana for a while and release.

Paschimottanasana

Sit down on the ground and stretch both legs ahead. Exhale as you bend forward and hold your big toes with your fingers.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Inhale and fill your lungs with air

Exhale completely

Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale

Children adapt to changes far more easily than adults do but they also require time, love and enough healthy space to make these transitions smoothly. Yoga is a wonderful way to put your child at ease and make his or her return to school easier.

(Inputs by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar)