Yoga For Immunity: Here's How Practising Yoga Boosts Your Immune System

Yoga is one of the best ways to stay stress-free and combat the symptoms of diseases or ailments at the early stages.

Yoga includes various poses, mudras, pranayama and meditation exercise that carefully works on every muscle and joint through its holistic approach. It will release the tightness, make you flexible, enhance the functioning of various organs, improve the nervous system, works on the joints, and pay attention to mental health.

All of the above are important for better immunity. By improving the functioning of the heart, lungs, stomach, intestine, kidneys, liver, and oxygenating the blood, your immune system gets strengthened. This helps you in fighting off bacteria and viruses that may be detrimental to your health.

How does yoga improve the immune system?

With consistent yoga practice, you will slowly start to notice an improvement in your flexibility and mobility. The tightness in muscles will reduce which will strengthen your muscles. Your joints will be lubricated leading to better mobility.

Yoga asana also promotes better functioning of the vital organs and removes toxins through a fresh supply of blood and oxygen and massaging the organs for better stimulation and activation.

Your immunity is also affected due to a weak respiratory system. When you practice yoga, you are not only opening your chest and lungs but paying conscious attention to your breathing. This helps in increasing the elasticity and strength of the lungs, leading to a better immune system.

Lastly, when your body is well functioning, your brain will also function well. Stress signals sent from various parts and organs of the body release hormones that increase your mental stress. This is also one of the main reasons the immune system can become weak. Yoga will help in calming your mind, releasing happy hormones, and creating an environment for a healthy immune system.

What does science have to say?

A study was conducted on 60 first-year MBBS students (divided into 30 control group and 30yoga group). They were assessed on various parameters such as stress level, blood pressure, etc which are a result of examination stress.

After the yoga group underwent 12 weeks of daily 35 practice of yoga asana, it was observed that the yoga groups had a significant decrease in blood pressure and stress levels. While the cortisol did increase in both groups, it was significantly less in the yoga group.

This also proves that practicing yoga helped build a better immune system to resist changes brought about due to examination stress.

A review of 15 randomized control trials (RCT) was published in 2018 which has observed that yoga can be recommended as a "complementary intervention". It was observed that longer practice of yoga helped reduce disease-induced inflammation and improved cell immunity.

Another journal review has observed how consistent practice of yoga for 4 weeks has increased antibodies to fight diseases and viruses. It can support people of all ages by strengthening their immune systems.

6 Yoga asana to boost the immunity

Below are 6 effective yoga asana to strengthen your immune system.

Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

Practicing triangle pose will strengthen your arms, shoulders, chest, legs, and core. It will also help in reducing stress and anxiety, improve concentration and enhance balance. Your blood circulation will increase towards the upper part of the body.

Stand in Tadasana (Mountain Pose) with your feet 3-4 feet apart.

Your right foot should be pointed towards the shorter end of the mat and the heels should be aligned. Spread your arms to the side, parallel to the mat, with your palms facing down.

Start bending down towards your right foot from your hips, bringing your right arm down with you and your left arm moving upwards.

Bend till your fingers touch your right foot or ankle. You can also use a yoga block at its highest side to rest your right hand.

Turn your head to gaze at your left fingers.

Hold this pose for 5 breaths and repeat the with the other leg.

Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Uttanasana promotes circulation towards the brain by bringing it lower than the heart. It clears congestion in the sinus, stimulates the digestive system, lengthens the spine, and helps in tackling insomnia, stress, and anxiety.

Stand in a Tadasana (Mountain Pose) with legs slightly apart.

Stretch your arms overhead and gently bend forward from the hips. Keep a microbend in the knees for your hands to touch the mat. Or use a yoga block to rest your hands.

Hang your head freely and maintain this pose for 3-5 breaths.

Cobra Pose (Bhujanasana)

The cobra pose stretches your upper body and provides relief from back pain. It helps you in tackling most breathing issues along with lengthening your spine, correcting your posture, and improving your mood by releasing stress and fatigue.

Lie down on your stomach and place your forearms beside your ribs.

Bring your hands below your shoulders and spread your fingers to create firm support and spread the weight evenly.

Put slight weight on your hands, lift your head and your chest upwards while keeping your pelvis and legs on the mat.

Your arms should be relaxed yet firmly supporting your upper body weight with a slight bend in your elbows.

Stay in this pose for 10-15 seconds and gently come back to rest your body on the mat.

Child's Pose (Balasana)

The child's pose is an extremely relaxing pose that works on the entire body. It eases back pain, promotes restful sleep, works on your abdominal muscles and hips, stretches and strengthens the shoulders, and lengthens your spine.

Sit in a Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose) with your toes tucked. Your big toes should be touching each other and buttocks should be placed on the heels.

Place your arms in front of you with your hands touching the mat.

Create a slight gap between the knees and bend forward from your hips. If possible, place your forehead on the mat or rest it on a yoga block.

Hold this pose for 3-5 breaths.

Legs Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

It is one of the restorative poses that helps in blood circulation, relaxes your nervous system by removing stress, and treats problems like insomnia, headaches and migraines. It reduces swelling from the legs and helps ease menstrual cramps.

Place your yoga mat near the wall and lie down on your back.

Keep sliding forward, while moving your legs up the wall till your hips touch the wall.

You can also place a cushion or yoga block under your hips for added support.

Keep your arms on your side with palms up, spread sideways with fingers spread, on top of abdomen or chest.

Stay in this pose for a maximum of 15 minutes.

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

In Shavasana, you lay down in a relaxed position and letting go of all the stress, tension, anxiety, fear, sadness, and grief that you have let loose by performing various asanas. This ultimate relaxing pose will help your body flourish in the sensations and stimulation of various muscles and joints.

For this pose, you need to lie down on the mat with your feet together.

You can place your arms beside you, on top of your abdomen or chest, or spread to the side, with palms up.