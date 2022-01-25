Yoga For High Blood Pressure: A Gentle Routine One Should Follow

Hypertension is an early sign of blockages in the nerve, and it can be avoided with the help of yogic practices, says an expert.

You must have heard that hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition in which the force of blood against the artery wall is too high. But do you know why does the pressure of blood changes from its natural flow? What you need to understand is that high blood pressure is not a disease but merely a state of blood flow altered by unconscious living.

Rajesh Singh Maan, a Spiritual Yoga Guru and Sacred Sciences Teacher, popularly known as "Acharya Advait Yogbhushan", Founder of 'Swamarpan Foundation' & A Himalayan Yogi Institutes' says that hypertension is an early sign of blockages in the nerve, it can be avoided with the help of yogic practices. Guided practices after assessment of your body by a Yoga expert can help you overcome this condition. In high blood pressure, the pressure of the blood increases due to blockages in the nerves, which restricts the natural flow of blood through arteries, the body tries to flow through the blocked nerves causing the increase in blood pressure against the artery wall.

Yoga for people with high blood pressure

These asanas can bring you relief or help you avoid the situation of high BP:

Uttanasana

This asana is practiced by the practitioner by standing in "Samasthiti", from here the practitioner stretches his arms upwards and starts bending forward from his hips keeping the knees straight, till his palms are touching his toes. This asana improves the blood circulation in the legs and hips.

2. Adhomukha- swanasana

It is also popularly known as 'downward dog". The practitioner starts by getting on all fours and opening his knees taking both his legs backward keeping his palms on the ground elongating the spine, draws his shoulders backward. This asana opens up the chest and stiff shoulders, which will help you align the spine. It is great for the overall flow of blood in the body.

3. Viprit karani

It is a leg up the wall position. In this position, the practitioner lies on his back and lifts the legs upwards lifting from his hips with the help of palms and elbows. In "Hatha Yoga' Viprit karana is considered as a mudra as it channelizes the flow of energy upwards. It soothes the nervous system and is great for BP patients.

4. Setubandha asana

Also known as bridge pose, this asana is practiced by the practitioner by lying on the back and bringing the elbows at shoulder position, the practitioner lifts his chest lifting with the help of elbows. The head of the practitioner must release pressure from the neck and lift the diaphragm upwards. This asana brings a proper flow of oxygen to the lungs, which is great for releasing any tension in the body or mind.

