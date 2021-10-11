Yoga For Fistula: Asanas To Practice While Recovering From The Surgery

A fistula is a misaligned connection between two biological parts, such as an organ or a blood vessel, and another structure. Read on to know if yoga can help revert the condition.

Inflammation causes sores, or ulcers, to grow on the internal wall of the gut or surrounding organs, resulting in fistulas. These ulcers can go all the way through the gut wall, producing a tunnel for pus to drain from the diseased area. A fistula can also arise as a result of an abscess, or a collection of pus.

Fistulas grow between two segments of the intestine, between the gut and another organ, such as the bladder or vagina, or through to the skin surface in Crohn's disease patients. A fistula between the rectum and the vaginal canal can form in women with Crohn's disease, which can be difficult to cure. Surgical treatment is determined by the circumstances of each patient. However, one can also resort to Yoga to take care of a fistula.

Symptoms Of Fistula

Depending on whatever regions of the body the fistula connects, patients may have a variety of symptoms:

Between the small and big intestines, there is a fistula

Diarrhoea

Food that hasn't been digested makes its way through the system

Between the gut and the bladder, there is a fistula

Infection of the urinary tract

Urination causes a burning sensation

Urine that is cloudy or has blood in it

Between the gut and the vaginal canal, there is a fistula

Gas or excrement passing via the vaginal canal

From the intestine to the skin, there is a fistula

It can start out as a painful lump or boil

An open skin abscess that is oozing fluid or excrement

Yoga For Fistula

Yoga as a healing therapy has been practised for thousands of years. It is used to prevent many health conditions, and we asked Grandmaster Akshar if it is safe to practice yoga for a person with a fistula. He says, "Fistula can be prevented as well as healed with the help of yoga practices. To prevent the condition of fistula you can practice some simple and easy to perform postures like Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose), Malasana (Waste Evacuation Pose), and Prapadasana (Tip Toe Pose). By regularly practising these postures you can prevent conditions like fistula from occurring."

Is It Safe For A Person Who Has Had Fistula Surgery To Practice Yoga?

After having had surgery for the treatment of fistula certain seated postures like Sukhasana, and Padmasana should not be held for a long duration and should be avoided. Under these circumstances, only Vajrayana is recommended and you can also practice Chandra namaskar on moon salutation which can effectively help you to treat fistula and recover from it.

It is recommended that you do not perform yoga for a minimum of 15 to 20 days post-surgery. Only after a gap of about 3 to 4 weeks, you can slowly begin to resume yoga practice with pranayama or gentle breathing exercises like Bhastrika Pranayama. Postures like Halasana and Sarvangasana can be extremely effective in helping you treat fistula. This is because in these poses the blood flows reverse towards your anal region and this can be extremely beneficial for helping you with a condition like a fistula

Avoid sitting for too long in one place also so pay attention to your diet and make the necessary changes to your lifestyle that can support you in the treatment and prevention of fistula. Exercise great safety and precautions after surgery for fistula as sitting for long durations can prove to be extremely risky and even cause bleeding from the anal region. Follow a strict diet consisting of simple home-cooked meals, and completely avoid spicy, oily, processed food, and non-vegetarian food.

What Is The Best Time To Practice Yoga?

The ideal time to practice yoga would be early in the morning. Until you have recovered completely, avoid performing any kind of advanced poses and practice simple and gentle postures.

How Much Is The Chance To Get Control Over Fistula With The Help Of Yoga Asanas?

There are certain ayurvedic medicines that can be applied externally and taken internally these are suggested for people recovering from fistula and surgery for this condition. Advances in medical technology have enabled a successful treatment without any complications for a safe and total recovery.

How Much Someone Can Be Assured That Fistula Does Not Happen Again By Doing Yoga After Surgery?

Yoga is a holistic treatment and can help those suffering from this problem to find an effective resolution and also improve health and overall, wellbeing. Along with practising yoga also switch to a healthy diet and as far as possible consume ayurvedic medicines treatment for better recovery.

Ideally, prevention is better than cure but if you do have a fistula then pay attention to do what you consume and your lifestyle habits. Yoga can be a great method to prevent stress and improve stomach health. Yoga also ensures that you do not suffer from digestive issues like constipation which could cause a relapse in the condition of fistula or else to aggravate an existing problem.