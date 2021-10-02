Yoga For Digestion: Do This Every Morning To Enhance Small And Large Intestines

Yoga For Digestion: Do This Every Morning To Enhance Function Of Small And Large Intestines

To improve the functions of the small and large intestines, set aside 25-30 minutes on a regular basis to practise the following mudras.

The small intestine's function is to break down food from the stomach and absorb the nutrients. The main role of the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine completes the first phase of digestion. While the purpose of the large intestine is the absorption of water and salts from the material that has not been digested as food and get eliminate any waste products. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar and yoga expert shared some yoga poses that will help you enhance the function of small and large intestines.

Yoga Poses For Small And Large Intestines

Yoga mudras can be done for 5-10 minutes each and performed twice a day. You can set aside 25-30 minutes regularly for the practice of these following mudras to enhance the functions of the small and large intestines.

Suchi Mudra

Suchi mudra is used for the elimination of toxins, both physical and mental. It relieves constipation, stress, anger and general discomfort.

Tighten both fists and place them in front of your chest.

Pull the right arm to the right and point the index finger upwards.

Also, together, spread the left arm to the left. Hold it for six breaths and return to the starting position.

Akash Mudra

Sit down in a meditative pose such as Sukhasana or Padmasana and keep your back straight.

Allow the tips of your thumb and middle fingers to gently touch each other

Straighten the rest of your fingers

Do this with both hands and place the back of your palms on your knees

Close your eyes and direct your attention to your breath

Adi Mudra

Adi means first and mudra means gesture. Adi mudra gets its name by the hand position of a foetus inside the mother's womb. This mudra is the first-hand gesture we were capable of making after birth and that's where it gets its name from.

Formation

Sit down in a meditative pose such as Sukhasana or Padmasana and keep your back straight.

Keep your arms on your thighs or knees with palms facing down. In a standing position, extend your arms slightly outward to maintain a little distance between your hand and thighs.

Now press your thumb against your palm, and touch the base of your little finger joint on the palm with the tip of your thumb, in both hands.

Then join your other fingers (closing the gap between them) and clench them inward to wrap around the thumb, forming a fist.

Maintain slight pressure in your fist, evenly across the palm, and in all fingers. However, do not press too hard, hurting your thumb.

Surya Mudra

Sit down in a meditative pose such as Sukhasana or Padmasana and keep your back straight.

Fold your ring finger and place the tip of your thumb on the crease right above its nail

Straighten the rest of your fingers

Do this with both hands and place the back of your palms on your knees

Close your eyes and direct your attention to your breath

Precautions Practicing this mudra for too long may create undue heat in the body.

Prana Mudra

It is done with the help of both hands.

Tips of the ring plus a little finger have to be joined by the tip of the thumb.

All other fingers must be extended straight.

Breathe in and exhale for the same duration.

Yoga helps to clean your system from the inside out. Practising yoga regularly can improve your digestion, and when gut health is good, it boosts your immunity, blood circulation and keeps you in overall good health.

