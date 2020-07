This yoga asana is perfect for diabetes patients. It lowers blood pressure levels and helps you lose weight too. @Shutterstock

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar. This happens because your body is either unable to use the hormone insulin properly or your pancreas does not produce enough of it. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications like nerve damage, kidney failure and vision problems among others. Fortunately, you can control your blood sugar levels with lifestyle modifications. You need to eat the right foods and exercise regularly for this. A healthy lifestyle will go a long way in helping you control your condition.

If you are looking at different workout routines for this, you must consider yoga. This is one healing therapy that can do much more than just relax your body and mind. It is easy on the joints and also helps maintain blood pressure levels. Moreover, it improves circulation, which is so necessary if you have diabetes.

Here are a few effective yoga poses that you can perform if you have diabetes.

Seated forward bend

This yoga asana is perfect for diabetes patients. It lowers blood pressure levels and helps you lose weight too.

How to do it

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.

Draw your toes back, lengthen your spine and push your chest forward.

Now, bend from your hips and move forward.

Move your hands down your feet for as far as possible, folding your torso into your legs.

Tuck your chin into your chest and hold this position for a few minutes or as long as you are comfortable.

Shoulder stand

This is an inverted pose that improves circulation and also stimulates the thyroid gland. It relaxes and rejuvenates you.

How to do it

Lie down on the floor with your arms by the side of your body. Your palms must face downwards.

Lift your legs straight up into the air and slowly lower them back toward your head.

Keeping your palm upwards, move your hands to your lower back for support.

Your shoulders, spine, and must be in one straight line.

Hold this pose for about 30 seconds or as long as you are comfortable.

To go back to the starting position, release by rolling your spine back down to the mat and lowering your legs to the floor.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose

This inverted pose is perfect for relaxation. It lowers stress levels, regulates blood pressure and blood sugar levels besides boosting energy and increasing circulation.

How to do it

Sit on the floor with your right side against it.

Now swing your legs up along the wall as you move to lay flat on your back.

Your body must be at a 90-degree angle against the wall and your butt must rest along the wall.

Relax your neck, chin, and throat and stretch your arms out to the side with your palms facing up.

Hold this position for as long as you are comfortable. You can stay like this for up to 15 minutes.

To go back to the starting position, release by slowly sliding your legs down to the side.