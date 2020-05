Is lockdown and the stressful environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic talking a toll on your mental health? Several studies have indicated a steep rise in mental health problems around the world post the outbreak of this deadly disease. Also Read - World Hypertension Day 2020: Why yoga is a must for managing prehypertension

The sudden change in your normal routine, all that negative news about the pandemic making the headlines, financial uncertainty, fear of infection – all these can leave you feeling extremely low. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor swears by suryanamaskar to stay fit and fabulous: Tips for doing it right

As exercise is known to lift the mood, many people are trying out different forms of exercise at home during the lockdown. If you’re looking for the best exercises to boost your mood, we suggest you try yoga. Also Read - Laughter yoga can be your key to a stress-free life

Yoga can be beneficial for people with mental health disorders like depression, panic disorders, stress, generalised anxiety disorder and schizophrenia – reveals a new study.

The research team found that people who practiced yoga for 20 and 90 minutes daily for two and a half months experienced less symptoms of disorders like depression. The more they practiced yoga, the more it helped ease symptoms, the researchers added.

“Yoga may provide an additional or alternative strategy to engage people experiencing depression in meaningful physical activity,” noted the study, which was published in British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Performing yoga is known to awaken parts of the brain that influences a sense of calmness, making feel you more relaxed and stress free. Now get started with these 3 most effective feel-good yoga poses to elevate your mood –

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

This simple yoga pose helps calm the nervous system and control your fight or flight response, and thus makes you feel good. As you perform this asana, you connect to your deep, conscious breathing. This enhances your ability to be mindful and present, which is key for boosting your mood.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and a micro bend in the knees

Make sure your body is grounded and stable

Inhale and raise your arms overhead

Slightly scoop your pelvis forward as if your ribcage is wrapping around you

Rotate your thighs inward and engage your core

Breathe deeply and drop your shoulders, open your heart and smile

Hold this position for 5 breaths, up to 2 minutes

Wide Legged Forward Fold (Prasarita Padottanasana)

This yoga pose helps strengthen the legs and lower abdomen while calming the mind and releasing negative emotions. Your hips will also become more flexible with regular practice of this asana.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet about 3-4 feet apart and make sure feet are parallel

Now, slowly hinge at your hips as you press the feet into the ground for added strength and stability

Keeping your core engaged, drop our head slowly below your heart, gently lengthening the spine

Once you are fully in your forward fold position, stretch your hands to reach your calves or outside of the feet

Hold this position for 5 breaths, up to a full minute.

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Downward Dog Pose, Downward-facing Dog Pose is an inversion asana that offers a great full-body stretch as well as helps relieve stress and mild depression.

How to do it: