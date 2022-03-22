Yoga Asanas To Improve Lung Health And Make Them Stronger

With problems like pollution and infectious diseases increasing by the day, it is important to take care of your lungs. Here are some expert-approved yoga asanas to improve your lung health.

Yoga asanas and techniques are known for a number of health benefits. This includes improving the efficiency of the lungs and making them stronger. You can practise asanas, pranayama or breathing exercises to enhance lung health.

Yogic Techniques For Lung Health

In Yoga, techniques like Bhastrika pranayama, Anulom Vilom pranayama,and Kapal Bhati can be practised regularly. These pranayama exercises help to increase the capacity of your lungs. This strengthens them and also allows your airways and nasal passages to become clearer. Yoga aids in the healing of respiratory issues like asthma, bronchitis etc. The ideal time to practice yoga is at dawn, early morning sun keeps you active, energetic, and positive for the rest of the day.

Yogic Warm-up - Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises

Start from your toes, working your way up for a full-body warm-up

Sukshma Vyayam consists of a gentle rotation of the neck, arms, wrists, hips, ankles to slowly warm up the joints.

Walk around briskly, and stretch and mobilize your muscles.

Doing this will prepare your body for a yoga practise that can help you to remain safe. Warm-up protects you from practice-related injuries.

It is very vital that you warm up adequately before attempting any back bending poses.

Yoga Asanas For Lung Health

Hastha Uthanasana

Formation of the posture

For this pose, you can begin by standing straight in Samasthithi. Inhale and lift up your arms over your head. Make sure to stretch all the way upward while joining palms in Namaste or positioning so that your palms face each other. Importantly, keep your head in between your arms, and smoothly bend back. Keep your knees completely straight, your eyes should be kept open.

Dhanurasana

Formation of the posture

To perform this Bow Pose, you can start on the floor. Lay down on your stomach, keeping your knees bent. Now hold onto your ankles with your palms. Inhaling, start to lift your legs and arms both as high up as you can. Look upwards and hold the posture for a while.

Ustrasana

Formation of the posture

Slowly bring down on your knees to the ground into a kneeling stance and put your hands on the hips. Keep the feet and knees parallel and start to arch your back pushing your pelvis forward. As you do this, slide your palms onto your feet. Try to keep the arms straight. Avoid any strain on your neck.

Ardha Chandrasana

Formation of the posture

Begin in Padahasathasana. Stretch your leg back, rest your knee down and extend your toes out. Stretch the arms over your head and look upwards. Make sure that your other knee is aligned with your ankle. Bend your upper body back and form an arch (which resembles half a moon). Hold the pose for a while. Repeat this with the other leg

Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down completely on your backside, fold both legs. Reverse your palms to place them under your ears or shoulders. With a deep inhalation, lift up your body forming the shape of an arch. If you can, then straighten your arms. Keep the neck relaxed.

Yoga is a holistic practice with many lung cleansing techniques. Practise these asanas and breathing exercises at least 3 times a week. Regular practice can assist in dislodging mucus from the lungs and airways. According to Ayurveda, it is suggested that you drink hot water with turmeric, honey and ginger for better lung health. You can also perform steam therapy to manage your condition if you suffer from bronchitis or any other type of chronic respiratory condition.

(Inputs by Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master, Spiritual Guru and Lifestyle Coach)