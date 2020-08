This is another yoga asana, which can give instant relief from bloating. It will also make your legs strong, relax your shoulder muscles and provide relief from anxiety. @Shutterstock

You may feel a tightness in your stomach after you eat the wrong food. Your stomach feels swollen and this is often due to the formation of gas in your abdomen. This is what is commonly known as bloating, which is the result of indigestion. As a result, you may experience pain, flatulence, frequent burping or belching and abdominal rumbling or gurgles. This is a relatively harmless condition, but it can interfere with your ability to work and cause social embarrassment. It can happen to anyone at any time. There are medications that can help you get rid of this condition. Alternatively, you may also try out a few yoga asanas that are meant specifically for getting rid of bloating and gas. Also Read - Ayurvedic treatment for stomach ache: How to make asafoetida decoction at home

The wind-relieving pose

This is the best asana for getting relief from bloating and flatulence problem. Also Read - Yoga for diabetes: 3 asanas that will help keep your blood sugar levels under control

How to do it Also Read - Mandira Bedi beats stress with Adho Mukha Svanasana: Other yoga asasnas to keep you calm

Lie down on your back, bend your knees and place your hands on the knees.

Exhale and hug your knees to your chest.

Rock your knees from side to side.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

Inhale and loosen your grip to allow your legs to move away from the stomach.

Repeat this 10 times.

Bridge Pose

This is another yoga asana, which can give instant relief from bloating. It will also make your legs strong, relax your shoulder muscles and provide relief from anxiety.

How to do it

Lie down on your back and bend your knees. Keep your arms by the side of your body.

Inhale and slowly lift your lower back, middle back and upper back off the floor. You will a stretch on your chest.

Hold this position for a minute and exhale as you release the pose.

Spinal Twist

This soothes the stomach and provides quick relief from bloating.

How to do it

Lie down on your back on the floor and bend your knees. Pull them up and bring them close to your chest holding it with both your hands.

Exhale, push your right leg gently with your right hand and let it drop to your right side.

Stretch your arm out and turn your head to the left.

Hold this position for 5-10 breaths.

Inhale and bring your hands back and knees to the centre.

Repeat the same steps with the other leg.

Do this 10 times.

Seated Forward Bend Pose

This helps you relax and get rid of stress that may be affecting your digestion.

How to do it

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.

Keep your back straight, slowly hinge forward at the hips and lower your torso.

Hold this position for a few seconds or as long as you are comfortable.

One-legged Seated Spinal Twist

This asana helps get rid of bloating and also strengthens the back muscle.

How to do it

Sit with your legs extended forward and slowly bend the right knee, placing the heel close to your body.

With the right arm, reach behind your back and place your palm on the floor.

Place your left elbow on the outside of the right knee to help you twist.

Hold this position for a few seconds, deepening the stretch every time you exhale.

Release the twist and repeat on the other side.