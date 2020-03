Exercise boosts immunity. Everyone knows this. But with yoga, you also get a range of benefits. Yoga is a mind and body wellness therapy that is popular around the world. It originated in India and, today, it is popular all over the world. There are many asanas in yoga that can help you to boost your immunity. It also offers relief from stress, increases flexibility and mobility and builds up strength and endurance. Regular practice of yoga can keep you and your cells healthy by boosting your immunity. It does so by reducing inflammation in your body. There are a few yoga poses that are especially good for boosting immunity. Let us take a look at them.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

This boosts digestion and detoxifies your body. It not only increases immunity but also boosts overall health.

Directions: Sit with your legs straight out in front of you. Keep your right foot on the outside of your left leg. The sole of your right foot must be on the mat. Keep the extended left foot flexed. Now inhale and place your right palm directly behind your low back and bring your left elbow to the outside of your right knee. Lift and lengthen your spine. Exhale and twist to gaze over your right shoulder. Hold the position for a few seconds and repeat on the other side. Do this exercise 5 times.

Uttanasana

This eases congestion and keeps our mucus membranes healthy. This boosts your immune system function.

Directions: Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Now bend a little and allow your hands to rest on the floor. Stay in this position for a few seconds. Exhale and slowly return to the starting position. Do this exercise 5 times.

Viparita Karani

This helps you destress and boosts lymph drainage, blood circulation also relaxes your nervous system. This boosts immunity.

Directions: Sit about 3 inches away from a wall. Lie down and swing your legs up onto the wall. The back of your thighs must rest against the wall. Your spine must be heavy on the mat or floor beneath you. Keep your arms relaxed and by your sides. Stay in this position for 5 to 10 minutes.