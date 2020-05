This yoga asana stimulates the heart and offers relief from anxiety and fatigue besides regulating your body temperature. @Shutterstock.

The hot summer days are here. You must be finding it difficult to deal with the heat. The sweat and grime are now a part of life. As the heat builds up so does our irritation. Dehydration, prickly heat and a parched throat are just a few of the problems that this season brings. Since, now we are in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, visiting a club where you can cool off in the swimming pool is also not an option. Nor can you visit your favourite haunt for a cool refreshing drink. But there is another option that can cool you down. Yoga has many asanas that can regulate body temperature. This is a natural way of cooling off. If you perform these asanas daily, you will be amazed at the difference that it makes.

Here, we reveal a few of these asanas to help you through the hot summer days.

Tadasana or the Mountain Pose

This asana energizes and refreshes you. It also improves blood circulation and regulates your breathing besides cooling you down.

Directions

Stand straight and keep your legs and feet joined.

Place your hands by the sides of your body and look straight.

Inhale deeply and raise your hands above your head.

Stretch your shoulders, chest and arms upwards.

Now raise your heels in such a manner that the weight of your body is on your toes.

Stretch your body upwards.

Hold this position for a few seconds and slowly lower your body while exhaling.

Perform this asana with closes eyes.

Baddha Konasana or the Butterfly Pose

This stimulates the heart and offers relief from anxiety and fatigue.

Directions

Sit straight and stretch your legs out.

Exhale and bend your knees as you pull your heels towards your pelvis.

Press the soles of your feet close together, and let your knees drop to the sides.

Bring your heels as close to your pelvis as you can.

Then, using your thumb and your first finger, hold the big thumbs of your feet.

The outer edges of your feet must be pressed to the floor.

Hold the pose for about one to five minutes.

Inhale, and lift your knees and extend your legs.

Simhasana or the Lion Pose

It relieves tension in the and improves blood circulation. It can also provide relief from sore throat and bring down body temperature.

Directions

Kneel on the floor and cross the front of the right ankle over the back of the left.

Sit back so that your but rests on the top of the right heel.

Press your palms firmly against your knees and spread your fingers.

Inhale deeply, open your mouth wide and stretch your tongue out, curling its tip down toward the chin.

Open your eyes wide, contract the muscles on the front of your throat, and exhale slowly through your mouth with a “ha” sound.

You can roar two or three times.

Then change the cross of the legs and repeat for the same number of times.