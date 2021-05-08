The practice of Yoga has long been associated with therapeutic benefits both physical and emotional. It helps you not only deal with the after-effects of illness but also actively helps you recover from many ailments. Yoga enthusiasts will also tell you that regular practice of this healing therapy will help you prevent many chronic ailments including cancer. Today on the occasion of World Ovarian Cancer Day Let us look at a few asanas that can help a patient recover from the treatment of this kind of cancer. The stress and weakness associated with chemotherapy and radiation therapy which is used