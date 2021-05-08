This will improve blood circulation in the pelvic region. It also flexes the spine and relaxes it.

The practice of Yoga has long been associated with therapeutic benefits, both physical and emotional. It helps you not only deal with the after-effects of illness but also actively helps you recover from many ailments. Yoga enthusiasts will also tell you that regular practice of this healing therapy will help you prevent many chronic ailments including cancer. Today, on the occasion of World Ovarian Cancer Day, Let us look at a few asanas that can help a patient recover from the treatment of this kind of cancer. The stress and weakness associated with chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, can be effectively dealt with a few yoga poses. Performing these asanas daily will also reinvigorate you and take away the dullness that often sets in post-cancer therapy. You will be fitter and back to your normal self in no time. But be careful not to push yourself too hard. Stop if you feel uncomfortable at any point. You must also consult a doctor before starting these asanas. Here are some of them. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Chooses This Yoga Asana to Keep Her Muscles and Joints Flexible During the Lockdown

BUTTERFLY POSE

This is an easy asana that you can do in the comfort of your home without stressing yourself out. This asana soothes the area of the ovaries. It does not matter whether they are still present in the body or not. It also stretches the abdomen. Also Read - How do yoga and meditation help in treating COVID-19?

How to do it

Sit on the floor with the soles of your feet together. Also Read - 6 challenging yoga poses Malaika Arora can strike like a pro

Hold your big toes and move your knees up and down.

Repeat this 20 times.

Now, with your hands holding your toes, bend from the waist as far as you can comfortably go.

Hold for a few seconds and relax.

SEATED CAT/COW POSE

This will boost circulation to your abdomen. This yoga asana also stretches your back and core and helps you recover faster.

How to do it

Sit straight on a chair or cross-legged on the floor.

Rest your hands on your knees or the tops of your thighs.

Inhale deeply and arch your spine slightly back. At the same time, roll your shoulders back toward your shoulder blades. This is the Cow position.

Exhale fully and round your spine.

Bring your shoulders forward and push your chin toward your chest. This is the Cat position.

Continue alternating between the two positions for 5 inhales and exhales.

BRIDGE POSE

This will improve blood circulation in the pelvic region. It also flexes the spine and relaxes it.

How to do it

Lie down on the floor on your back. You may place a folded blanket under your shoulders to protect your neck.

Bend your knees and set the soles of your feet on the floor.

Exhale, press your inner feet and arms actively into the floor and push your tailbone upward toward the pubis and lift your buttocks off the floor.

Keep your thighs and inner feet parallel.

Your thighs must be parallel to the floor and your knees directly over the heels.

Stay in the pose for around 30 seconds and then get back to the starting position.