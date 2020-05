The COVID-19 lockdown has necessitated has taken a toll on everyone, especially those who have been working from home (WFH). There are many ways WFH has affected our lives, health and well-being and sleep is one of the worst-hit issues among them. According to a study conducted by a Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit.co, work from home has impacted sleep schedules of about 67 per cent of people in India. The observations of the research suggest that there has been around 40 per cent rise in late-night sleepers since the lockdown. Participants of this his study, which involved 1500 people, stated that many of them have been sleeping after 11 pm now which was not the case before lockdown. Over 81 per cent of them believe that their sleep schedule will be better once the lockdown ends. Also Read - 4 yoga poses that you can perform with pillows to stay fit during lockdown

We all know that getting a sound sleep is crucial for the vital functions of our body including those of the heart and brain. However, extreme stress can take a toll on your sleep schedule and quality. This is what has happened in the lockdown-driven phase of work from home. So, the first step to good sleep is, bringing down your stress levels. Yoga is known to have a calming effect on your mind. It soothes your nervous system, promoting good sleep. Here we are with a list of yoga poses for you to improve your snooze time and quality.

Prasarita padottanasana

This asana, a type of forward bend, can help you relieve the stress from the back of the body. The rhythmic breathing involved in this asana may help you calm your mind.

How to

Stand straight and spread your legs apart as far as possible.

Breathe out and place your palms on the floor, keeping your legs erect.

Now slowly bend your body forward. You will feel a stretch on your lower back while you do this.

Now press the hips away from the midline of your body and bring the upper body down to the floor, such that your head touches the floor.

Keep breathing slowly and hold this position for 10-15 seconds.

Now slowly breathe in and come back to the starting position.

Shirshasana

Shirshasana improves the blood flow to your heart and lungs, boosting circulation in your whole body. This, in turn, calms your mind and helps you sleep better.

How to

Sit on your soles and place your knees on the ground. Lock fingers of both the hands. Making a triangle of the finger lock and the elbows, place it on the ground.

Bend forward, place the middle of the hand on the ground near your finger lock. Now, straighten the legs.

Now, maintaining your body balance, straighten your legs from the thigh joint. Completely balance your body on the head.

While returning to the original position, first fold your knee and then the legs.

Paschimottanasana

Also known as seated forward bend pose, this asana improves the health of your central nervous system. Moreover, the gentle rhythmic breathing involved in this pose will help you relax.

How to