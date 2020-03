Back pain is a common problem today. Long hours in front of a computer, bad posture and lack of exercise contribute to this condition. Though earlier, it was commonly seen in elderly people, it is now quite common in the younger generation too. Today, health tips from us will tell you how you can deal with your back pain. You can do this easily by adopting the practice of yoga. This ancient Indian mind-body therapy is a great way of dealing with many simple and chronic health conditions. And, back pain is one of them. Follow our health tips of the day and start practicing yoga every day. You will notice your back pain disappearing in no time. As part of our health tips today, we bring you a few yoga asanas that can help you find relief.

Cat-cow pose

This asana gently stretches your torso, shoulders and neck. It is a good start to getting rid of your back pain.

Directions: Get on the floor on all four. Your wrists must be underneath your shoulders and your knees below your hips. Inhale deeply and look up. At the same time, let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale and tuck your chin into your chest. Bring your navel in toward your spine and arch your back. Repeat this movement for 60 seconds.

Downward-facing dog

This pose gives you relief from back pain and sciatica. It also makes your back strong.

Directions: Get on the floor on all four. Your wrists must be underneath your shoulders and your knees below your hips. Put your weight on your hands and keep your toes properly planted on the ground. Now lift your knees and push your buttocks towards the ceiling. Maintains a slight bend in your knees and try to lengthen your spine and tailbone. Your heels must be off the ground. Your head must be in line with your upper arms. Hold this pose for 60 seconds.

Cobra pose

This is a gentle asana that stretches your abdomen, chest and shoulders. It makes your spine strong and relieves sciatica pain.

Directions: Lie down on your stomach. Keep your hands under your shoulders and your fingers facing forward. Draw your arms in tightly to your chest. Putting pressure on your hands, slowly lift your head, chest, and shoulders off the ground. Bend your elbows a little and let your head drop back. This will put more pressure on your back. to deepen the pose. Exhale while releasing the pose.