The best way to boost overall health and improve immunity is to adopt a daily practice of yoga. This ancient Indian wellness therapy will not only improve your physical well-being but also make you mentally fit. Regular practice of yoga will increase flexibility, boost your immune system, build endurance and increase your energy level. It will also help you focus and reduce anxiety besides helping you to be more mindful. It can also help you lose weight. Actually, if you look at it, yoga provides overall nurturing of your physical and mental health. That is why, today, health tips from us will help you make this a part of your daily like. Here, we bring a few simple yoga asanas that you can start with. Follow our health tips of the day to enjoy overall health.

Cat pose or Majaryasana

This is a simple yoga asana that will stretch your spine, back muscles and neck. It stimulates blood flow in the wrists and increases spinal fluid circulation.

How to do it: Get down on your hands and knees. Keep knees under the hips and wrists under the shoulders. Spread your fingers and press through the base of the fingers and the fingertips. Now, as you exhale, pull your belly in, lift your waist, round your spine and lower your head towards the floor. Press on the floor and feel the stretch in your back body. Inhale and return to starting position. Do this 5 times.

Cow pose or Bitilasana

This asana stretches the front of the torso and throat area. It also stimulates the wrists and spine.

How to do it: Get down on your hands and knees. Keep knees under the hips and wrists under the shoulders. Let your head hang in a neutral position. Inhale and lift your buttocks up towards the ceiling as you open your chest. Let your abdomen sink towards the ground. Lift your head and look forward or towards the roof. Hold the pose for a few seconds. Exhale. Drop your chin to your chest as you arch your back and relax your buttocks. Then exhale and return to starting position. Repeat 5 times.

Low lunge or Anjaneyasana

This asana stretches the chest, hip flexors, quadriceps, sides of the waist and tops of the ankles and feet. It improves balance and mental focus.

How to do it: Get down on all fours. Exhale and bring your right foot forward between your hands. Align the right knee over the heel. Then lower your left knee to the floor and, keeping the right knee fixed in place, slide the left back until you feel a comfortable stretch in the left front thigh and groin. Turn the top of your left foot to the floor. Inhale and lift your torso and sweep your arms out to the sides perpendicular to the floor. Draw the tailbone down toward the floor and lift your pubic bone toward your navel. Lift your chest against the back torso. Look up and lift your hands above your head. Hold this position for a minute, exhale and come back to starting position. Repeat on other side. Do this 5 times.